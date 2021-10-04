Our 3rd Annual STEM Writing Competition

1. Choose a STEM topic that you enjoy.

Maybe it’s something personal – you just found out that you’re near and you want to know what that means, or you just want to learn about the brain and how to create more efficient study habits.

Or, maybe it’s something cool you saw in a science lab that you want to explain, or an event you saw in your neighborhood, school, or backyard that you want to investigate. It could be a topic that you already know a lot about and want to explain to others, or something you have never thought about before.

Please choose something you are really curious about. We’ve been running student writing contests for over a decade, and one thing we know for sure is that the best writing is driven by the genuine interests of students, not one-size-fits-all assignments. which is given to the whole class.

2. Make sure your topic is narrow enough that you can cover it well in 500 words or less.

You probably can’t explain the whole circulatory system within our word range, but you might. can do Explain why the heart beats. You might not be familiar with all the thinking and research on the science of happiness, but you might. can do Choose and explore a research-backed recommendation.

3. Do research, and cite your sources.

We are partnering with Science News for this competition. You must have at least one source from The New York Times, Science News or its affiliate site, Science News for Students. But of course you can use all three and any other additional sources.

We provide a separate area for you to list the sources to be used for writing your article or essay. You can format your list as you wish; We will not judge your entry based on the formatting in this section. And, the inner quotes are not necessary.