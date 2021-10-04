Our 3rd Annual STEM Writing Competition
How do daddy longlegs grow such weird legs? Can genetically engineered bacteria help us locate buried mines? Why does snow sometimes turn red? Could Saturn’s rings help reveal what’s happening at the planet’s core?
If you click on any of these articles, you will see that they are written for a general readership. Special technical or scientific knowledge is not required, and each is designed to capture and keep our attention – by finding “news we can use” in our own lives, or by discovering something engaging that will. Makes it easy to understand and shows us why it matters.
Times journalists do the same thing every day in our science, health and technology sections, and science news and science news for students do the same on their sites, where journalists talk about the Moon’s orbital wobble, “zombie” wildfires and how to sleep. Maybe explain things like that. test scores affected
For this contest, The Learning Network invites you to bring a similar spirit of inquiry and discovery to find a question, concept or issue related to STEM. you are doing and, in 500 words or less, explain it to a general audience in a way that not only helps us understand, but engages us and tells us why it’s important.
so what questions You About how the world works? What questions in science, technology, engineering, math or health might be inspired by your own life or experiences? What innovations, processes or problems in any of these areas puzzle or intrigue you? What concepts in STEM – whether from biology, physics, psychology, computer science, algebra or calculus – have you learned, inside or outside school, that might be useful or fun to explain to others?
There are three elements to this type of best writing that we would also ask you to include:
It starts with a catchy hook to get the readers attention and make us care about the topic.
It quotes experts and/or includes research on the topic to give context and credibility.
It explains why the topic matters. what do you care Why should we care? Who or what does it affect, why and how? How it is relevant to the broader questions in the field, to today’s world and to our own lives.
Take a look at the complete guidelines and related resources below. Please post any questions you have in the comments and we’ll answer you there, or write us at [email protected]ytimes.com.
how to submit
This competition is starting from February 2, 2022. On the day the competition starts, we will add the link of the submission form here.
Students ages 11 to 19 can attend middle or high school anywhere in the world. Students ages 13 to 19 in the United States and the United Kingdom and 16 to 19 years of age elsewhere in the world can submit their entries. Younger students may submit an adult on their behalf.
1. Choose a STEM topic that you enjoy.
Maybe it’s something personal – you just found out that you’re near and you want to know what that means, or you just want to learn about the brain and how to create more efficient study habits.
Or, maybe it’s something cool you saw in a science lab that you want to explain, or an event you saw in your neighborhood, school, or backyard that you want to investigate. It could be a topic that you already know a lot about and want to explain to others, or something you have never thought about before.
Please choose something you are really curious about. We’ve been running student writing contests for over a decade, and one thing we know for sure is that the best writing is driven by the genuine interests of students, not one-size-fits-all assignments. which is given to the whole class.
2. Make sure your topic is narrow enough that you can cover it well in 500 words or less.
You probably can’t explain the whole circulatory system within our word range, but you might. can do Explain why the heart beats. You might not be familiar with all the thinking and research on the science of happiness, but you might. can do Choose and explore a research-backed recommendation.
3. Do research, and cite your sources.
We are partnering with Science News for this competition. You must have at least one source from The New York Times, Science News or its affiliate site, Science News for Students. But of course you can use all three and any other additional sources.
We provide a separate area for you to list the sources to be used for writing your article or essay. You can format your list as you wish; We will not judge your entry based on the formatting in this section. And, the inner quotes are not necessary.
We also encourage you to interview experts whose work is relevant to your chosen topic. But that doesn’t mean you have to call the head of the US Forest Service if you want to write about butterfly habitats. You can talk to a local park ranger or gardener who has experience and extensive knowledge of the subject.
And, of course, part of your research can be your own investigation. Let’s say you are writing about the use of e-books by teenagers. You can conduct your own class or grade survey about their habits and preferences, then use those findings in your article.
4. But be very careful to put quotes around any direct quotes you use and to cite the source of anything you interpret.
If we put a sentence from your submission into a search engine, we don’t want to find it anywhere else – unless you’re explicitly quoting or citing that source.
5. Your submission must be 500 words or less, not including a title.
6. Here is letter it shows what we are looking for.
7. Please submit only one entry per student.
Write your essay on your own or with a group, but please submit only one essay per student. If you’re working as a team, don’t forget to submit all of your names when posting your entry. And if you’re submitting as part of a team, you shouldn’t be submitting as an individual either.
8. The deadline for this contest is Wednesday, March 9, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
We offer a short window of time after that deadline to allow for technical difficulties. However, at some point after the deadline, our contest submission form closes and you will not be allowed to submit an entry, so please be mindful of the deadline and submit early.
Resources for teachers and students
frequently Asked question
The answers to your questions about judgment, rules and teaching come with this contest. Please read these thoroughly and, if you still do not find what you are looking for, post your query in the comments or write us at [email protected]
questions about justice
How will my essay be judged?
Your work will be read by journalists from the New York Times and Science News, as well as Learning Network staff members and STEM educators from across the United States. We will use this rubric to judge entries.
What is “award”?
Your work is being published on the New York Times Learning Network.
When will the winners be announced?
About two months after the contest closed.
My essay was not selected as the winner. Can you tell me why?
We receive thousands of entries for this contest, so, unfortunately, our team does not have the ability to provide individual feedback on each student’s essay.
question about rules
Who is eligible to participate in this contest?
For this contest, we invite students between the ages of 11 and 19 to enter middle school or high school. For United States students, we consider starting middle school in sixth grade; Students from outside the United States must be at least 11 years old to enter.
Children and step-children of New York Times employees are not eligible to participate in this contest. Nor are there students who live in the same household as those employees.
If you are not sure whether you are eligible for this contest (for example, if you are taking a gap year), please refer to our more detailed eligibility rules.
My essay was published in my school newspaper. Can I submit it to this contest?
No. We want your essay to be original for this contest. Please do not submit anything you have already published at the time of submission in the school newspaper, for any other competition or anywhere else.
Do I need a cited work page?
Yes. We provide you a separate field to list the sources used to write the essay. You are allowed to format your list however you want; We will not judge your entry based on the formatting in this section. Inner quotes are not necessary.
Can I get someone else to check my work?
We understand that students will often revise their work based on feedback from teachers and peers. It is allowed for this contest. However, make sure that the final submission reflects the student’s ideas, voice and writing ability, not someone else’s.
Who can I contact if I have questions about this contest or if I’m having trouble submitting my entry?
Leave a comment on this post or write to us at [email protected]
Questions about teaching with this contest
I am a teacher. What resources do you have to help me teach in this competition?
Begin with our unit plan for informative writing. This includes writing prompts, patron texts and lesson plans that can support this contest.
You can also invite your students to read the winners of last year’s competition to get inspiration for their work.
Do my students need a New York Times subscription to access these resources?
No. All resources on the Learning Network are free.
If your students do not have a subscription to The New York Times, they can also access Times Pieces through The Learning Network. All activities for students on our site, including mentor text and writing prompts, as well as the Times articles they link to, are free. Students can search for articles using the search tool on our home page. In the rest of The Times, they can get up to five free articles a month.
How do my students prove to me that they have entered this contest?
After submitting their essays, students should receive an email from The New York Times with the subject title “Thank you for your submission to our STEM writing competition,” which they can forward to you to show that their The entry has been accepted.
This is in collaboration with the competition Society for Science and the Public, publisher of science news, a source of independent non-profit journalism on the latest in science, medicine and technology since 1921, science news for students And this Science News in the High School Program.
