Our 53-Shot Rally Open Match: Watch Video 53-Shot Rally in Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev us open match; Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Rally of 53 shots will win hearts at US Open, both players stunned

53-Shot Rally in Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev US Open match

Serbian star Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the five-set marathon US Open on Friday. With this, he has reached the final of the men’s singles. He is just one win from the Calendar Grand Slam. Top-seeded Djokovic defeated Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a five-set match at Flushing Meadows to take his record at the Major Championships to 27. Concluded to be -0.

During the match, both players got to see world-class tennis. One rally lasted 53 shots, which Zverev eventually won. The condition of both the players was being monitored after the rally. Completely exhausted, he was bent at the knees. The sound of the fans was giving her every shot. Now Djokovic is just one step away from becoming the first player to win a calendar Grand Slam since 1969. Rod Lever won all four Grand Slams of the season 52 years ago, and in 1988 Steffi Graf was the only female player.



Lever did the same in 1962. If he wins, it will be his 21st Grand Slam record. He is currently tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for 20 Grand Slam titles. Djokovic, who topped the ATP rankings for the most weeks, will face world number two Daniel Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

Djokovic has won major titles at the Australian Open in February, the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July. The 34-year-old Serbian entered the 31st Slam final of his career by beating Zverev on Friday, equaling Federer’s record. He has reached a record nine finals in New York so far, winning the championship three times.