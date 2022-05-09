Our Blues: Shim Dal-gi and Kim Jae Won, Bae Hyun-sung and Roh Yoon-seo Make You Root For Them More Than The Lead Characters



Our Blues has an envious casting of Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. Bevy of stars with some memorable scenes to relish on. Our Blues also explores several insecurities of humans that we often ignore but which later returns to haunt us. It’s a series about reunion, breakup , friendship, hardship and love. And yet what stays with you more are the flashback sequences which has some young actors delivering splendid performances. There’s something about Noh Hee-kyung’s writing that makes these young characters endearing and also heartbreaking. In fact, we have started to root for them more than the lead characters. Let’s explain a bit here… Business Proposal, Strong Woman Do Bong Soon – 5 Kdrama Kisses Under The Cherry Blossom We Will Never Forget.

Pyar dosti hain! (Love is friendship!)

We all have at least once had a crush on our best friend. It can be for an instant or may have turned into unrequited love, we have all been there. But Kim Jae-Won and Shim Dal-gi just crushed it! They play the younger versions of Jeong Eun-hee and Choi Han-soo. The adult versions are played by Cha Seung-won and Lee Jung-eun in the show. There’s enough charisma and chemistry between younger Dal-gi and Han-soo. It’s the not usual serenading feeling but something nice and sweet. Those stares and gazes have warmth. Their bonding makes their adult characters much more lovable.

Love is not a bed of roses

Jung Hyun and Bang Youn-joo’s love story is tragically sweet. The younger roles are played by Bae Hyun-sung and Roh Yoon-seo. So far they have made us cry our eyes out but has also given us enough lighter moments to be happy. An unplanned pregnancy threatens to derail their love but they persevere. In fact, they discover about life more and do their best for their future. This incident help them bond with their fathers too. Without being preachy, it tries to about teenage pregnancy and abortion. These characters don’t impose any POV, they let you decide! Twenty Five Twenty One, Thirty Nine, Pachinko – 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Gave Life Lessons We Didn’t Know We Needed.

Yeong Ju and Hyeon’s story tackled relevant and timely issues: teenage pregnancy and abortion. it felt heavy, but it’s reality — it truly happens. I recognize the director and writer’s bravery in discussing such serious topics and raising awareness.#OurBluesEp5#OurBlues pic.twitter.com/tWOOpx0pQN — Kim Seon Ho | Jaja #LeniKiko2022 (@_elayjah_) April 30, 2022

Both the set of actors have done such a wonderful job that Our Blues have become one of our biases on Netflix now.

