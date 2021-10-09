Our case is strong: NCB Director Sameer Wankhede says our case is strong
Aryan Khan was shocked
Aryan, meanwhile, suffered a setback on Friday when a court rejected his and two other detainees’ bail pleas. The magistrate rejected the bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha along with Aryan on the grounds of ‘maintenance’.
Sessions will apply for bail in court
Following the court’s decision, some of the accused’s lawyers told the media that they would apply for bail in Sessions Court on Monday. Currently, Aryan and others are in prison at Arthur Road. Aryan will have to follow the prison routine like other prisoners and will not be given any special treatment.
