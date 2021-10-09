Our case is strong: NCB Director Sameer Wankhede says our case is strong

Every day something new is being developed in the Cruise Ship Red Case. Now Sameer Wankhede, director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), told the media that his case is strong.

Sameer said, ‘We will try to run more cases to reach a logical conclusion of the case. Our case is strong and we will present it in court. During the raid, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB along with several others.



Aryan Khan was shocked

Aryan, meanwhile, suffered a setback on Friday when a court rejected his and two other detainees’ bail pleas. The magistrate rejected the bail applications of Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha along with Aryan on the grounds of ‘maintenance’.



Sessions will apply for bail in court

Following the court’s decision, some of the accused’s lawyers told the media that they would apply for bail in Sessions Court on Monday. Currently, Aryan and others are in prison at Arthur Road. Aryan will have to follow the prison routine like other prisoners and will not be given any special treatment.