Our film critics discuss the future of films

dergis That we’re social creatures, it got me thinking that we’ll be back in theaters, and there’s a lot of money at stake. Moviegoing has been up and down forever. But for decades major studios have been ditching exhibition—the movie-watching habit itself—with a business model that banks on a handful of youth-baiting tentpoles and a few monster weekends. Their audiences flock to theaters for a while, and everyone else waits for the home video (or not). I looked at the numbers for the last “Avengers” movie: It opened in US theaters in April 2019 and ran through September, but it sucked up more than 90 percent of its home run in 30 days.

I imagine that many people waited to see it, just as the previous generation waited for TV, cable, video to hit – all seen as a threat to see the movie at once. For a time, these separate avenues seemed quite complementary. But the on-demand habit of watching whenever, wherever has proved overwhelming, which is bad for exhibitions but good for multinationals owning studios because they own companies that funnel stuff into homes. Hence, it may be that these MNCs turn exclusively to streaming. Maybe they embrace cinematography again or buy them all. In the end, I am more concerned about non-industrial cinema and if its audience will return to theatres.

Sure, there’s the occasional blockbuster they want to see as an Imax experience and that shared community experience, but like everything else in the world, there’s a lot of options and time, effort, and effort available to go to the movies. With the rush of spending, most opt ​​to watch movies from the comfort of their homes. — Marcus Hu, co-founder of distributor Strand Releasing

Scott The small screen is definitely getting bigger, whether we like it or not. Subscription income is unlikely to ever match blockbuster box-office numbers, but for a lot of independent-minded filmmakers, streaming offers money for projects that big studios no longer make. For a long time, large studios have been focusing their resources on franchise, IP-powered entertainment at the expense of stand-alone features aimed at adult audiences. Streaming has picked up some of that slack.

The result is that what you and I and our increasingly aging demographic might interpret as “going to the movies” may be replaced by a varied menu of choices and practices. What I mean is the idea of ​​a movie theater as a destination, independent of a particular movie that might be shown. A lot of times, you’d just go and see what was out there, and there was always something there—art, trash or something in between—worth the ticket price, which wasn’t that high. It was easy enough to get used to a movie, and a lot of us did.