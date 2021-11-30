‘Our Money Has No Value’: Frustration Rises in Turkey at Lira Crisis
Istanbul – outside lines of bread stores and gas stations; Debt-ridden farmers; Spontaneous street protests. The signs of the economic crisis in Turkey are very clear as the lira continues its sliding slide.
Opposition groups called for a change of government after a sharp fall in the lira last week. This is the last week of the deteriorating economic situation for the citizens of Turkey. The currency has lost more than 45 percent of its value this year, and about 20 percent last week, continuing its downward trend on Tuesday.
Economists have linked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s direct intervention in monetary policy and his decision to cut interest rates to the currency crisis.
The latest crash in the currency came last week after Mr Erdogan outlined his determination to keep rates low as a way to boost economic growth. Returning from a visit to Turkmenistan on Monday, he reiterated his opposition to the tariff hike in remarks to reporters aboard his plane.
“I have never defended raising interest rates, I am not doing it now and I will not defend it,” he told reporters. “I will never compromise on this point.”
There is a flurry of public discontent, which is unusual for a country where only officially sanctioned demonstrations are allowed and the main television channels and newspapers follow the government line.
Many have been detained for participating in street protests. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Wednesday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.
The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions issued a clear statement on Wednesday. “Enough is enough. We want to get it done,” he wrote.
Neckla Shajak, an 80-year-old retired bank employee carrying a bag of groceries home, said she was stuck on a credit card.
“Our purchasing power has dwindled – our money is worthless now,” she said.
Businesses across the country have come to a standstill as inflation has frightened home buyers and forced producers to stockpile goods.
“I haven’t sold anything since this morning,” said Asuman Akkus, a 29-year-old owner of a clothing store in Istanbul. “It’s lonely this week and it’s 100 percent because of the dollar.”
Opposition groups called for the beleagured PM to resign, but said that maintaining some independence was important. Yet they are in bondage, without seats in parliament to force them to vote for early elections, and are wary of creating unrest that could impose a state of emergency on Mr Erdogan, delaying the normal democratic process.
Mr Erdogan, who is in the running for re-election, will not call an election before it is scheduled for June 2023, political ally, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahseli said last week. Mr Erdogan, meanwhile, stepped up pressure on his opponents, arresting Matin Gurkan, a military and political analyst, and a key member of the emerging opposition party, DEVA, on charges of espionage.
Mr Erdogan has promised that lower interest rates will help the economy get started in three to six months, but economists say they have found little confidence in their policies at this stage.
“I don’t think the nation has faith in him now,” said Attila Yesilada, an investment analyst at Global Source Partners. “Poverty is an urgent problem and the wheels of the economy are stalling,” he said.
Some of Mr Erdogan’s loyalists, when asked, insist everything is fine, but pro-government columnist for the Turkish daily Hurriyat, Abdulkadir Selvi, also said he disagreed with Mr Erdogan’s economic policies. During a previous financial crisis in 2001, a shopkeeper threw a cash register at the Prime Minister, sparking a nationwide uprising.
“We cannot ignore what is happening today,” Mr Selvi warned. He added: “We must remain strong, but we must not lose sight of the fact that widespread economic turmoil has far-reaching political consequences.”
There is a shortage of imported medicines and medical equipment and even in bakeries, says analyst Shri. Yesilda said. A loaf of bread still sells for 2.5 lira, or about 20 cents, but bakeries are complaining that their price is close to 4 lira a pound, he said. “Soon they will close the bakery and then we will have a bread riot,” he said.
The people of Turkey talk little about the economy.
“We could go to a cafe somewhere with our friends and have tea, but now a glass of tea costs 7 lira and so we don’t go,” said Kansu Aydin, a high school graduate. “Our social life has come to a standstill and now it seems we are living just to survive.”
Oguzhan Yelda, a 21-year-old student in Istanbul, said he was particularly concerned about “utility bills and basic necessities, such as oil, sugar and flour.” Many young people are leaving the country to take up menial jobs abroad as cleaners and waiters, he said. “When I graduated, a dark future awaited me.”
Dogan Gul, 60, was sitting outside a bank in Istanbul on Monday, waiting for it to open so he could repay the loan. “We can’t go through this,” he said. “The rent has increased from 1,500 lira to about 2,500 lira since last year. I don’t know where all this is going. “
He said he could not afford transportation to visit relatives.
“For the future of my children, what shall I say?” He expressed grief. “They are trying to make sure everyone gets a meal once a day. They can’t even think of another day. They cannot plan their future. This is not just for me but for the whole of Turkey. “
The answer is quite clear for Yaman Ayhan, who sells clothes online. He said leaders need to change. “Just a snap election decision will give the lira some value.”
