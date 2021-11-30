‘Our Money Has No Value’: Frustration Rises in Turkey at Lira Crisis

Istanbul – outside lines of bread stores and gas stations; Debt-ridden farmers; Spontaneous street protests. The signs of the economic crisis in Turkey are very clear as the lira continues its sliding slide.

Opposition groups called for a change of government after a sharp fall in the lira last week. This is the last week of the deteriorating economic situation for the citizens of Turkey. The currency has lost more than 45 percent of its value this year, and about 20 percent last week, continuing its downward trend on Tuesday.

Economists have linked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s direct intervention in monetary policy and his decision to cut interest rates to the currency crisis.