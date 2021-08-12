Our Photographers’ Favorite Olympic Images

James hill

David Tshama Mwenekabwe, a middleweight boxer from the Democratic Republic of Congo, walks to the ring to play his first-ever Olympic fight. His name has just been announced to the non-existent crowd, and as he walks into the arena he also seems focused and lost in thought. The sweat rests on his muscular body from a warm-up. His gloves are raised as if they were ready for battle. The weight of the wait is palpable, and three rounds of three minutes or less will decide its fate. I chose this image as my favorite because of this visible emotional charge and the intensity of the colors that seem to echo it.