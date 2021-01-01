Out of 90,000 students, only 4,000 were granted American visas

This year, 1,000 students applied for visas to study in the United States, but only 4,000 of them were able to obtain visas. According to the official statement, only 4,000 students were able to get visas, while more than 90,000 applicants had applied for them.



“The US Embassy in Delhi and the Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai have opened their doors to 4,000 Indian students,” the statement said. These students had applied for a visa to study in the United States. These students will join the growing league of their counterparts in the United States, which currently has about 103,000 members. With this, Indian students will become the second largest group of foreign students in the US after China.

“The number of student visa applications in India has increased by 60 percent compared to last year,” the US embassy said.