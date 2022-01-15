Outgoing Congress MLA upset over Sonu Sood’s sister getting ticket from Moga, join BJP

Because the becoming a member of of Malvika Sood, the present MLA Dr. Harjot Kamal had distanced himself from Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress has launched its first record of candidates in Punjab. The occasion has given ticket to actor Sonu Sood’s sister from Moga. Nonetheless, this factor didn’t go down nicely with Harjot Kamal, who’s representing this seat. The sitting Congress MLA Dr. Harjot Kamal, who was upset together with his card being minimize, joined the BJP.

Sources say that Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been made the candidate, bypassing the large opposition of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former state president Sunil Jakhar. Because the entry of Malvika Sood within the Congress, there have been speculations that she could be the Congress candidate. Because the becoming a member of of Malvika Sood, the present MLA Dr. Harjot Kamal had distanced himself from Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Nonetheless, not solely the Chief Minister but additionally his cupboard tried onerous to steer Kamal however they didn’t get success.

On Saturday, Malvika took the first membership of the Congress. Since then there are speculations that she could be the Congress candidate from Moga. The information of his brother Sonu Sood being energetic in politics was within the information for a very long time. However at current he himself is just not in energetic politics. Sonu Sood was made the icon of Punjab by the Election Fee final 12 months. However in view of the code of conduct, his appointment as an icon was canceled on January 4. Sonu Sood had stated that he has left that put up on his personal want, as a result of his member of the family goes to contest elections.

Malavika is the youngest of three siblings. 38-year-old Malavika has been doing social work in Moga metropolis for a very long time. Laptop Engineer Malvika runs a training heart in Moga. She is married to Gautam Sachar.

#PunjabElections2022 : Sitting Moga MLA @HarjotKamal of Congress to join BJP at present. Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been given Congress ticket from Moga @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) January 15, 2022

It’s believed that by making Malvika Sood the candidate, the Congress won’t solely profit from its Moga city seat, however it will possibly additionally affect the seats of Dharamkot, Nihalsingh Wala. Sonu’s social employee’s picture is believed to be the explanation for this. Malvika herself can be energetic in social companies.