Outgoing Congress MLA upset over Sonu Sood’s sister getting ticket from Moga, may join BJP

Because the becoming a member of of Malvika Sood, the present MLA Dr. Harjot Kamal had distanced himself from Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Congress has launched its first listing of candidates in Punjab. The occasion has given ticket to actor Sonu Sood’s sister from Moga. Nonetheless, this factor didn’t go down nicely with Harjot Kamal, who’s representing this seat. The sitting MLAs of the Congress, who’re distraught about chopping their playing cards, are making ready to join the BJP. He’s prone to join BJP right now.

Sources say that Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been made the candidate, bypassing the large opposition of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and former state president Sunil Jakhar. Because the entry of Malvika Sood within the Congress, there have been speculations that she can be the Congress candidate. Because the becoming a member of of Malvika Sood, the present MLA Dr. Harjot Kamal had distanced himself from Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Nonetheless, not solely the Chief Minister but additionally his cupboard tried exhausting to influence Kamal however they didn’t get success.

On Saturday, Malvika took the first membership of the Congress. Since then there are speculations that she may be the Congress candidate from Moga. The information of his brother Sonu Sood being lively in politics was within the information for a very long time. However at current he himself just isn’t in lively politics. Sonu Sood was made the icon of Punjab by the Election Fee final 12 months. However his appointment as an icon was canceled on January 4, following the code of conduct. Sonu Sood had mentioned that he has left that publish on his personal want, as a result of his member of the family goes to contest elections.

Malavika is the youngest of three siblings. 38-year-old Malavika has been doing social work in Moga metropolis for a very long time. Laptop Engineer Malvika runs a training heart in Moga. She is married to Gautam Sachar.

#PunjabElections2022 : Sitting Moga MLA @HarjotKamal of Congress to join BJP right now. Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood has been given Congress ticket from Moga @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) January 15, 2022

It’s believed that by making Malvika Sood the candidate, the Congress won’t solely profit from its Moga city seat, however it could possibly additionally impact the seats of Dharamkot, Nihalsingh Wala. Sonu’s social employee’s picture is believed to be the rationale for this. Malvika herself can also be lively in social companies.