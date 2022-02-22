Outgoing GM Kevin Colbert: Steelers will add QB depth in offseason



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kevin Colbert is ready to take the next chapter of his life.

Before the long-running general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers resigns in May, there is one more huge item left: find a replacement for Ben Rothlisberger.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Although Colbert said Monday that long-term backup Mason Rudolph will be the first quarterback to start next week, he expects to add some competition to the mix in the coming months, either through a draft or free agency, or perhaps a combination of both.

Colbert emphasized the front office and the coaching staff had “confidence” in Rudolph and “excited to see what happens next” and praised Dwayne Huskins, who did “some wonderful things” in his first year of practice and exhibition games with the club.

Colbert, however, acknowledged that one or two more players would probably be thrown into the mix when the team’s activities begin in May.

The Steelers’ draft is the 20th overall pick since the 9-7-1 season, which ended with a push to Kansas City in the first round of the playoffs. Although Colbert is thin compared to the depth of this year’s upcoming quarterback class, he believes there is quality at the top end, a team that includes former pit star Kenny Pickett.

Colbert and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had the opportunity to observe the picket regularly during his five seasons with the Panthers – who shared practice benefits with the Steelers – and watched the senior bowling picket closely. Colbert praised Pickett’s progress, but noted that the top end of the quarterback class provided a unique mix.

Pickett is a traditional pocket passer – although he can certainly play with his feet as evidenced by his 58-yard touchdown run in the ACC Championship game against Wake Forest – while North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Ole Miss’ Matt Coral and Liberty owner Willis each have a different dynamic in position. Brings.

“They’re all different and I know some of them will start quarterbacks, win quarterbacks, and it’s exciting,” Colbert said.

Colbert also downplayed the significance of the big-picture appointment of Brian Flores, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins, as a senior defensive assistant in charge of the linebackers.

Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams earlier this month over alleged racist recruitment practices. Flores has no plans to drop the lawsuit, although Colbert insisted that Tomlin’s decision to bring Flores to the board was particularly motivated by the fact that Flores could be brought into the company.

“When (Tomlin) brought up the name of Coach Flores as a potential (candidate) I was excited about it because Coach Flores is a successful defensive coordinator and head coach.

“What’s really interesting about Brian is that he started in the staff world. So I’m interested in being with him and seeing what kind of ideas he can bring to us from both the coaching perspective and the staff perspective.”

Colbert and Flores – and the relationship between Colbert and the rest of the staff and front office – will change in May when he officially resigns after more than two decades with the company, a race that includes two Super Bowl wins and one trip.

Colbert said he told Tomlin last spring that 2021 would be his final season on the job, but still hopes to be involved in a scheduled advisory-type role. He is actually leading the search for his successor. Colbert and party president Art Rooney II have already interviewed at least a dozen candidates, including Steelers vice president Omar Khan and pro staff coordinator Brandon Hunt.

The goal is to finish what Colbert called an “initial interview” in early March, then move on to the next round after the draft.

“I think as we go through that, we realize that there are a lot of capable people out there,” Colbert said.

Some important decisions will be made when announcing Colbert’s replacement. The team will have to decide in early May whether to opt for linebacker Devin Bush’s fifth year.

Bush, whom the Steelers acquired after trading 10th in the 2019 draft, fought back in 2021 after returning from a torn ACL on his left knee. Colbert said Bush must be able to play better and he expects Bush to go one step further in 2022.

The condition of defensive lineman Stephen Tweet – who missed the whole of 2021 after knee surgery and jumped to his death with his younger brother in a hit-and-run accident last summer – is uncertain.

“We are very open (to continue) to help him,” said Colbert. “We will continue to evaluate that position and its availability to us, and we only hope for the best for him as he tries to come back and be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers.”