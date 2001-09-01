Outlook 4.2124.0 APK for Android – Download



Outlook app for android is an email management app from Microsoft. Outlook email can handle large attachments and has 1TB of inbox storage space. Focused inbox options enable users to get important emails sorted.

With the help of Outlook, millions of users can easily have ease of access to their Email accounts. They can also look at their files and calendar schedule. Easily switch in between their emails and calendars to edit their new meeting schedule. Outlook app lets you import social media contacts straight into your address book. Users can add other non-Microsoft email accounts to their Outlook profile. This conveniently brings all of the emails from your other inboxes into a single app. Outlook app for Android scans all incoming and outgoing mail for viruses, and it blocks images and restricts downloads from unfamiliar addresses.

All of the above things managed in one convenient place Outlook. The app has recently redesigned. So, now it allows users to do more work from one inbox. Outlook automatically allows you to see what matters the most in your inbox by notifying the messages on top.

You can share your availability with few taps. The app allows access to grab a hold of a specific file from the file list and attach it to an email. Now you can manage your busy day easily and efficiently with few taps.

This Microsoft Outlook works perfectly with the following as well.

You can create color-coded categories using category tags for emails. For example, all messages from family, or Tag all messages with attached photos and easily find them in the future, either via search or by using a filter.

Using outlook app

Writing an email using Outlook is very easy. You’ll find tools to adjust font sizes and types. The conversation feature lets you see all the messages, sent and received from a single recipient in one view window, so you don’t need to hunt down each message of the conversation thread. You can also create a unique signature that is automatically inserted at the bottom of all outgoing messages, and the program can be set to send auto-reply emails when you’re away.

The maximum attachment size is set at 50MB per email with multiple file upload support. Attachments look like thumbnails in both outgoing and incoming email messages. You can preview an attachment without first having to download the file. This is a good way to save space, but it is also a good security feature since you can see if the file is legitimate before downloading it to your desktop.

Outlook app gives you access to several other great programs, including a task calendar. That is probably the best and most seamless of any connection to a free email service. It is easy to set up appointments and receive email reminders.

Features:

A few of the main features that users will love about this app are as follows.

The state-of-the-art inbox management feature allows users to be displayed with their most important messages first.

Management of inbox can be carried out with Swipe gestures and smart filters

Users have easy and efficient access to their calendars and files right from their inbox.

The app just like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint is available ready to go.