Outlook for Americans in Iran’s longest-lived resonates broader ties: Disappointing

It has been six years since an Iranian American business adviser, and later his father, was arrested in Iran and remains there despite efforts by three White House administrations to secure his release.

The father, Bakar Namazi, now an 84-year-old retired UNICEF official, has been described by his family as potentially facing imminent death. Family members say they needed surgery to open the almost complete blockage of the two main arteries supplying blood to their brain, and without treatment they could suffer a fatal stroke in a matter of days.

They are pleading with Iran that the father – who has been released from prison but barred from traveling – leave the country, Even though they keep her 49-year-old son, Siamak, who remains in prison.

The family has written a formal letter to President Joe Biden, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a UN human rights official, asking them to intervene and urging Iran to lift the travel ban on the father. The family has also sent a letter to the Iranian government.