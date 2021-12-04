Outrage from Corona’s new strain ‘Omicron’! Experts said – more attention should be given to giving both doses of vaccine instead of ‘booster’ dose Coronavirus Crisis in India: Double vaccinate against Covid first, experts say amid calls for booster shots Expert said – more attention should be given to giving both doses of vaccine instead of ‘booster’ dose

Scientists say that a large part of the population in India is yet to have basic protection against infection, so instead of giving ‘booster’ doses of anti-Covid vaccine, beneficiaries should be given both doses.

Concerns over the exposure of the oomicron form of the corona virus and the lack of protection against infection from vaccines have led to the need for a ‘booster’ dose. Booster doses may have already been introduced in many countries, but many experts say that since large-scale vaccination campaigns began six to eight months ago in India, the priority here should be different.

The Indian ‘SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium’ (INSACOG) has advocated a booster dose of the vaccine to people over 40 years of age in the population living in high-risk areas and close to the infection, but experts’ opinion It’s different from that.

Insacog is a network of National Testing Laboratories created by the government to monitor the changing genomic nature of COVID-19. Immunity scientist Vinita Bal told PTI-Bhasha, “We have a large population of people below the age of 18 years. Unless they are vaccinated, it is meaningless to suggest a uniform policy for the second dose or the third dose.”

He said that mass vaccination in India has started only in March 2021. “We should focus on providing both doses of vaccine to all beneficiaries in India and focus on mass immunization of people below 18 years of age.”

Bal, a visiting teacher at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, said, “The frequent reports of infection in people who have received both doses of the vaccine suggest that the disease is not as severe in such people as in those who have not. Haven’t taken a single dose of the vaccine. This also confirms that people who have been vaccinated in India have immunity.

Satyajit Rath of the National Institute of Immunology (NII), New Delhi, said that it is not yet clear whether a booster is needed for any vaccine in the world. He told PTI, “Recent studies have started showing a difference in the duration and protection of immunity. So I can’t make a hasty decision about booster doses based on these data.”

Vasant Nagvekar, an infectious disease specialist at a Mumbai hospital and a member of the Maharashtra government’s COVID-19 task force, said on Thursday that even if a booster dose of the vaccine worked, it would temporarily solve the problem and insist on wearing a mask instead. needed.

He said in a statement, “Scientific data has shown that masks can reduce the spread of Kovid-19 by up to 53 percent. Even if a booster dose of the vaccine works, it will only be a temporary solution. We cannot take a booster dose every six months and for every form of the virus. Wearing a mask is the need of the hour and there is no substitute for vaccination.”