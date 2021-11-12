Outside COP26, Trash in Glasgow Piles High

Glasgow – In Gaelic, “Glasgow” stands for “Dear Green Place,” which is a symbol of the city’s gardens, parks, and lush green spaces. But according to Chris Mitchell, who has been selling rubbish there for more than two decades, the only thing currently flourishing in Glasgow is a “mountain of rubbish.”

While diplomats at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow this week preach about the need to curb both greenhouse gas emissions and massive use to protect the planet, the reality of today’s thrown society can be seen just a short distance from the conference door.

Dumpsters and rubbish pile up outside the glittering center of Scotland’s largest city. The number of rats in the city has risen, with four garbage collectors hospitalized due to attacks in the last five months. And garbage is scattered on the streets.