Outside COP26, Trash in Glasgow Piles High
Glasgow – In Gaelic, “Glasgow” stands for “Dear Green Place,” which is a symbol of the city’s gardens, parks, and lush green spaces. But according to Chris Mitchell, who has been selling rubbish there for more than two decades, the only thing currently flourishing in Glasgow is a “mountain of rubbish.”
While diplomats at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow this week preach about the need to curb both greenhouse gas emissions and massive use to protect the planet, the reality of today’s thrown society can be seen just a short distance from the conference door.
Dumpsters and rubbish pile up outside the glittering center of Scotland’s largest city. The number of rats in the city has risen, with four garbage collectors hospitalized due to attacks in the last five months. And garbage is scattered on the streets.
Mitchell, a senior official at GMB Scotland Trade Union, which represents the city’s 1,000 garbage collectors among other workers, said they went on an eight-day strike that ended Monday because they were fed up with poor working conditions, lack of respect for management and low wages. It is a cry echoed throughout Britain, the United States and other parts of the world, where essential workers, who are carrying communities through the worst of epidemics, are told they will no longer stand for higher work and lower wages.
“We kept people safe,” said Mr. Mitchell, 45, who began working as a garbage collector when he was 16 years old. “We cared for the most vulnerable. We took care of the elderly. He lauded the night’s applause for key activists during the epidemic. But now that the number of coronavirus cases has dropped from a high level, he thinks the government has “left low-wage workers who have saved this country.”
In some parts of the city, garbage is collected once every two weeks, about a year ago. This means that waste sellers, many of whom earn less than 20,000 British pounds (27,000) a year, have to bear the brunt of the ups and downs.
Min. According to Mitchell, the increase in household waste over the past two years, on top of the less frequent waste, is a reflection of increased costs on takeout and online delivery.
“Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time,” he said.
The city of about 635,000 has appealed to residents to reduce their waste to help protect the environment, but waste collectors like Jack McGowan, 26, say reducing collection is not an effective way to achieve it.
“The bins are always like that,” he said Wednesday, pointing to several overflowing dumpsters behind the block of apartments in Scottstown, west of downtown Glasgow. “We need a good salary. As well as respect. ”
Mr McGowan said he lived with his mother because he could not mortgage his £ 19,000 salary.
He said he had seen four rats jumping out of a rubbish bin alone that morning.
Glasgow promotes its recycling program and its efforts to be more environmentally friendly. But Mr McGowan said he saw examples of everyday recyclable waste being dumped in recycling bins.
Garbage collectors have expressed the possibility of going on strike again during the Christmas period if they do not get a pay rise. In a statement, Glasgow City Council said the council leader had already held extensive talks with the union and that “the door is open to all trade unionists.”
Council spokeswoman Fiona Ross said she could not go into further details because discussions were ongoing.
Meanwhile, delegates at the COP26 summit in Glasgow say they are making some progress toward an agreement to curb catastrophic levels of climate change.
On Wednesday, the United States and China issued a joint statement in which they pledged to do more to reduce emissions this decade, in which China pledged to address methane emissions for the first time. Separately, the United Nations Climate Agency issued a draft agreement calling on nations to “accelerate the gradual exit” of greenhouse gas emissions.
But outside of the climate debate, there is a growing frustration between policymakers and those most affected by climate change. Protests are being held daily by young activists, who say the promises made by countries are not enough to achieve the goals they have set for decades.
“No one really wants to spend money today to prevent climate change,” said Sayantan Ghoshal, a professor of economics at the University of Glasgow Business School. “They are ready to do it tomorrow, but not today.”
On the one hand, there is a gap between world leaders and business executives, who have spoken out this week about the urgent need for a clean energy transition, and on the other, the working class most affected by rising costs. Related to that transition.
Many of the lowest paid workers in society, including garbage sellers, are more concerned about rising food, rent and energy prices than rising temperatures. They do not have the flexibility to spend more on sustainable food and clothing.
As the U.S. economy recovers, after a period of calm during the epidemic, people are leaving a record number of jobs, according to U.S. Department of Labor figures. With less than five million people working before the epidemic began, employers are struggling to find adequate health care workers, waiters, truck drivers and butchers.
This has given new benefits and strength to the employees.
According to figures compiled by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, the number of workers on strike in the United States rose to more than 25,000 in October, from an average of 10,000 in the previous three months.
Scarcity has plagued Britain, which has struggled to find workers to compensate for the thousands of European workers who have left in the five years since Britain voted to leave the European Union.
Mitchell, a senior union official, said 20 drivers have left the garbage collection team in recent weeks to offer better pay for other truck driving jobs.
Peter Welch, a spokesman for the union, said Scotland needed to invest in workers who would help transition to a green economy.
“There are big, big challenges that I don’t think mainstream politics understands and understands,” he said.
