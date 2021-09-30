They started appearing more than an hour before the hearing began.

A man in platform heels and a pink “Free Brittany” cape. Nearly 100 protesters, many in crop tops, wigs and eye-popping makeup, gathered outside the Stanley Mosque Courthouse before a much-anticipated courtroom hearing on Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatism.

The place has become a de facto center of the Free Brittany movement. Since 2019, online chatter among Britney Spears fans has cast doubt on her well-being, when she abruptly canceled her Las Vegas residency and disappeared from public life for weeks.

After this, a handful of protesters started demonstrating at the courthouse. But the crowd has grown, especially since 23 June, when Spears spoke publicly at a hearing about feeling abused by conservatives.

Mona Montgomery, 79, of Glendale, Calif., a retired guardianship attorney, heard a radio broadcast of the testimony in June.