Outside the courthouse, Britney Spears fans were waiting for the news.
They started appearing more than an hour before the hearing began.
A man in platform heels and a pink “Free Brittany” cape. Nearly 100 protesters, many in crop tops, wigs and eye-popping makeup, gathered outside the Stanley Mosque Courthouse before a much-anticipated courtroom hearing on Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatism.
The place has become a de facto center of the Free Brittany movement. Since 2019, online chatter among Britney Spears fans has cast doubt on her well-being, when she abruptly canceled her Las Vegas residency and disappeared from public life for weeks.
After this, a handful of protesters started demonstrating at the courthouse. But the crowd has grown, especially since 23 June, when Spears spoke publicly at a hearing about feeling abused by conservatives.
Mona Montgomery, 79, of Glendale, Calif., a retired guardianship attorney, heard a radio broadcast of the testimony in June.
“It was Britney Spears’ sadness and expression of what I already knew everything about conservatives. I was overjoyed when the truth came out on the radio,” she said.
“It is an underground profession that helps those who have been falsely imprisoned. But if Brittany can open the doors, it would be great for everyone,” said Ms Montgomery, who described visiting care facilities and interacting with nurses on behalf of victims of stereotypical abuse.
Supporters came from across the country on Wednesday. A sign read, “I used my voice from PHL to LAX to speak to those who are silent.”
Alex Garcia, 28, made the five-hour drive from Sacramento to Los Angeles last night in hopes of retribution for the #FreeBritney movement.
“We’re not going anywhere until she breaks free,” he said.
Shelby Frohmeder, 30, flew in from Texas yesterday. She is working on a documentary on Britney Spears for her YouTube channel.
“I’m very hopeful that today is the day either Jamie Spears is finally fired or the whole thing has been scrapped altogether,” she said.
#courthouse #Britney #Spears #fans #waiting #news
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.