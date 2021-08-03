Outside the Olympic Cocoon, a Tokyo Abuzz Only With Cicadas

TOKYO – Outside the Olympic bubble is a city that doesn’t want us.

Like many of the tens of thousands of people who visit Tokyo for the Games, I am in a permeable cocoon that is supposed to separate me from the city’s inhabitants. These people include my mother.

From table tennis to archery to taekwondo, from diving to boxing to weightlifting, I hear clips from the Tokyo summer soundtrack: the shrill cry of the cicadas, the clack of the children in crampons returning from football, the trill of a wind chime not quite stopped in the August heat.

What is missing are the normal sounds that animate an Olympic host city, a half-open window with the television showing a thrilling final or a bar packed with revelers celebrating the final gold medal. There are few Olympic billboards in Tokyo. Toyota and other Japanese companies have read the mood and refrained from running any Games-related ads. Aside from the sporting venues dotted around the Japanese capital, there are few signs that the world’s biggest and most expensive sporting spectacle is taking place here.