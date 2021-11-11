‘Outsiders can survive in Bollywood only because of the love they get from the audience’ say bunty aur babli 2 actor siddhant chaturvedi | ‘Outsiders can survive in Bollywood only because of the love they get from the audience’

News oi-Varsha Rani

Coming into limelight with his stellar performance as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was lauded for his work. The applause from all over for his work earned him the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he plays the new Bunty! Siddhant spoke openly about nepotism in Bollywood and the struggle of outsiders like him to make a mark here, which he too had to go through.

Siddhant categorically states, “It is a non-fact that it takes longer for outsiders to make their way into the industry. I have seen many people who have amazing talent, but they have to do it to attract people’s attention. I had to go through a long tough phase. I have also struggled for years before I got my break, which really made me stronger.”

Handsome Siddhant extends his heartfelt thanks to his mentors for empowering him to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. He says, “I will always be grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for giving me opportunities at the beginning of my career.

If I had not had his hand on my head, I would have been nothing today. I know I am one of those lucky strugglers to get the opportunity we really deserve. I know many people who didn’t get a chance. It’s sad but true.”