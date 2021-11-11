‘Outsiders can survive in Bollywood only because of the love they get from the audience’ say bunty aur babli 2 actor siddhant chaturvedi | ‘Outsiders can survive in Bollywood only because of the love they get from the audience’
Coming into limelight with his stellar performance as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was lauded for his work. The applause from all over for his work earned him the lead role in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he plays the new Bunty! Siddhant spoke openly about nepotism in Bollywood and the struggle of outsiders like him to make a mark here, which he too had to go through.
Siddhant categorically states, “It is a non-fact that it takes longer for outsiders to make their way into the industry. I have seen many people who have amazing talent, but they have to do it to attract people’s attention. I had to go through a long tough phase. I have also struggled for years before I got my break, which really made me stronger.”
Handsome Siddhant extends his heartfelt thanks to his mentors for empowering him to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. He says, “I will always be grateful to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for giving me opportunities at the beginning of my career.
If I had not had his hand on my head, I would have been nothing today. I know I am one of those lucky strugglers to get the opportunity we really deserve. I know many people who didn’t get a chance. It’s sad but true.”
Insider vs Outsider
Siddhant gives his take on the insider vs outsider debate going on in the industry and says, “Yes, insiders are quicker to spot than outsiders, get their first break easily and get more chances. This is the reality of this industry and every other industry in the world.
It is almost like the law of the land. Nepotism exists and outsiders have to work harder to make a mark, but that hard work has its beauty too.”
He credits his struggles
Whatever the principles are today, he credits his struggles for transforming himself into a better person.
Survive in Outsiders Bollywood
He says, “It (being outsiders) shapes you and your thoughts and makes you mentally strong to achieve what you really want in life. The only love you get from people through your craft It is only because of outsiders can survive in bollywood and i am just focusing on that.Hopefully i will be able to entertain the audience so that they keep coming to the cinema halls to see me on the big screen and parwaaz my wings Give.”
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Yash Raj Films’ out and out family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is releasing worldwide on November 19, 2021. In which two set of con-artists from different generations named Bunty and Babli will be seen competing to prove themselves as the best! Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji play the old OG (Original) Bunty-Babli while Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and beautiful debutante Sharvari play the new Bunty-Babli. Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an assistant director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, is directing Bunty Aur Babli 2.
Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 16:08 [IST]
