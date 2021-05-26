Over 1.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine available with states, UTs; additional 1 lakh to be given in three days: Centre-India News , GadgetClock



New Delhi: Greater than 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are nonetheless available with states and union territories, and they’re going to obtain one lakh extra inside the subsequent three days, the Union well being ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

The Centre has to this point offered, each below the freed from value class and thru the direct state procurement class, greater than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to states and UTs, it mentioned.

Of this, the whole consumption together with wastages is 20,13,74,636 doses, the ministry mentioned, citing information available at 8 am Wednesday.

Greater than 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,77,52,594) are nonetheless available with the states and UTs to be administered. Moreover, 1,00,000 doses are in the pipeline and can be acquired by the states and UTs inside the subsequent three days, the ministry mentioned.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting states and UTs by offering COVID-19 vaccines freed from value, and by additionally facilitating direct procurement by them, the ministry mentioned.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the Centre’s complete technique for the containment and administration of the pandemic, alongside with check, monitor, deal with and Covid acceptable behaviour, the ministry underlined.

The federal government on 1 Could opened up the inoculation drive for a big part of inhabitants below its Liberalized and Accelerated Part-3 Technique of COVID-19 Vaccination’.

Underneath the technique, 50 % of the whole Central Medicine Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any producer would be procured by the Authorities of India each month.

It could proceed to make these doses available to the state governments freed from value as was being performed earlier, the assertion mentioned.