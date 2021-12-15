World

Over 100 Firefighters Battle Blaze At Queens Apartment Building – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over 100 firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment building in Astoria, Queens, on Tuesday.

Fire officials say it started on the third floor around 6 p.m.

The flames then spread to the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported.

