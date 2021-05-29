Over 21 crore people inoculated till now, says Centre; only 1.8 crore in 18-44 age group-India News , GadgetClock



New Delhi: The overall variety of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the nation has crossed 21 crore, the Union well being ministry stated on Saturday.

It stated 14,15,190 people in the age group of 18-44 years acquired their first dose and 9,075 in the identical group acquired their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 1,82,25,509 individuals throughout the nation have acquired their first dose for the reason that begin of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, the ministry stated.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered to greater than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group 18-44 years their first vaccine dose, it stated.

The nation has administered 21,18,39,768 doses in complete, as per the 7 pm provisional report, the ministry stated.

The overall of 21,18,39,768 contains 98,61,648 healthcare employees (HCWs) who’ve taken their first dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who’ve taken the second dose, and 1,55,53,395 frontline employees (FLWs) who’ve acquired their first dose and 84,87,493 FLWs who’ve taken the second dose.

It additionally has 1,82,25,509 and 9,373 people in the 18-44 years age who’ve acquired the primary does and second dose respectively.

In addition to them, 6,53,51,847 and 1,05,17,121 beneficiaries aged 45-60 years have been administered the primary dose and second dose respectively, and 5,84,18,226 and 1,86,43,720 people above 60 years have taken the primary dose and second dose respectively.

As on the 134th day of the vaccination drive, a complete of 28,09,436 vaccine doses got.

The ministry stated 25,11,052 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the primary dose and a pair of,98,384 beneficiaries acquired the second dose, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Last reviews can be accomplished for the day by late tonight, it stated.

The vaccination train as a instrument to guard essentially the most weak inhabitants teams in the nation from COVID-19 continues to be usually reviewed and monitored on the highest degree, the ministry stated.