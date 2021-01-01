Over 22.75 crore vaccines registered against COVID-19 till 140th day of inoculation drive: Centre-India News , GadgetClock



Of the full, practically 2.59 crore beneficiaries within the 18-44 age bracket obtained their first dose and 1,18,299 their second dose since 1 Might

New Delhi: The cumulative quantity of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered within the nation has crossed 22.75 crore, with 33,57,713 doses being administered Friday, the Union well being ministry mentioned.

It mentioned 16,23,602 beneficiaries within the age group 18-44 years obtained their first dose and 31,217 in the identical class their second dose on Friday.

Cumulatively, 2,58,45,901 individuals within the age group throughout 36 states and union territories have obtained their first dose and 1,18,299 their second dose for the reason that vaccination drive started for them from 1 Might.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered greater than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the primary dose, the ministry mentioned.

The overall of 22,75,67,873 embrace 99,44,507 healthcare staff (HCWs) who’ve taken the primary dose and 68,40,415 HCWs who’ve taken the second dose.

It additionally consists of 1,60,45,747 frontline staff (FLWs) who’ve obtained the primary dose and 86,34,525 FLWs who’ve taken the second dose.

As many as 2,58,45,901 and 1,18,299 people within the 18-44 years age group have obtained the primary and second dose respectively.

In addition to, 6,96,94,235 and 1,11,86,697 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years outdated have been administered the primary and second dose respectively.

As many as 6,01,48,354 and 1,91,09,193 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the primary and second dose.

As on the 140th day of the vaccination drive (4 June), a complete of 33,57,713 vaccine doses got, the ministry mentioned.

It mentioned 31,01,109 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for his or her first doses and a couple of,56,604 beneficiaries their second dose, in response to the provisional report till 7 pm.

Ultimate studies can be accomplished for the day by late evening.

The vaccination train as a instrument to guard essentially the most weak inhabitants teams within the nation from COVID-19 continues to be repeatedly reviewed and monitored on the highest degree, the ministry underlined.