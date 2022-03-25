Over 30 weapons seized by undercover officers in operation to get guns off Bronx streets



THE BRONX (WABC) — Over thirty weapons were seized by undercover officers as a result of a four-month operation to get guns off the streets of the Bronx.

The District Attorney says the guns were sold by two gang members.

Many of the weapons changed hands in broad daylight and came loaded.

The suspects face 242 counts apiece. They are being held without bail.

———-

