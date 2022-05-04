Over 63 million abortions have occurred in the US since Roe v. Wade decision in 1973



According to one analysis, there have been more than 63 million abortions in the United States since the Supreme Court’s Rowe v. Wade ruling in 1973, which provided federal protection for women seeking to terminate their pregnancies.

The National Right to Life Committee (NRLC), the country’s oldest living organization, estimates that 63,459,781 abortions have occurred since 1973. This estimate was collected through tracking data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Gutmachar Institute. , Which previously served as a research arm of the country’s leading abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.

A draft opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito Row vs. Wade will reverse And the issue of abortion in individual states was leaked back to Politico on Monday.

“It simply came to our notice then Rowe And Casey Of course, it should be scrapped, “Alito wrote in a February draft opinion poll for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The most recently updated data from the NRLC states that there are 195 abortions for every 1000 live births. This number, however, is lower than 196.3 in 1973, effective in the first year of Rowe.

“The pair, Rowe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, in their judgment of January 22, 1973, the court upheld the abortion for any reason,” said NRLC President Carol Tobias. “Sadly, 49 years later, National Right to Life estimates that more than 63 million unborn children have lost their lives as a result of those decisions.”

Much of the controversy surrounding abortion tends to be about rights and when life begins. Among the various ideas developed by the Left, former Planned Parenthood CEO Cecil Richards argues that “there is no set time for life to begin” and that it began when her child was born.

According to US National Library of Medicine , An unborn baby’s toes are seen and his lungs, ears, eyes, arms and legs begin to form before the end of the first trimester. Between nine and 12 weeks after conception, a baby’s face is well-formed, genitals are visible, and fingernails and toenails are visible.

“Through our determination to protect mothers and their children, we see evidence that our efforts to educate our nation about the humanity of the unborn child and our efforts to enact protective pro-life legislation are having a tremendous impact on our nation.” And from Doe’s deadly legacy, ”Tobias said.

The majority of abortions performed on women in 2014 were low-income, with 49% living below or below the poverty line (which was $ 11,000 per person that year) and 26% doubling or below the poverty line, according to a 2016 Guttmacher study. Most women who had an abortion were in their 20’s (60%), and about a third were in their 30’s.

According to Gutmachar, more than half of abortions (59%) in 2014 were received by women who had at least one child.

Compared to the entire U.S. population, black women were “more represented” in abortions in 2014, Gutmachar said. In 2014, 39 percent of aborted women were white, with 28% being black, 25% Hispanic, and 6% Asian or Pacific islanders.

Citing statistics from the CDC, the NRLC noted that the abortion ratio peaked at 364.1 abortions per 1,000 live births in 1984, but dropped to 245 per 1,000 live births when the abortion pill was approved for use in September 2000.

According to Gutmachar, between 1975 and 2012, the nation saw more than one million abortions each year. Gutmachar also found that 62% of women who had abortions in 2014 reported a religious affiliation – 24% Catholic, 17% Protestant, 13% Evangelical Protestant, and 8% any other religion.

A report from NRLC, given to Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday, estimates that “18 states will immediately protect unborn children” if Rowe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. According to the NRLC assessment, these measures will come through state law enacted prior to the Rowe v. Wade judgment, the “trigger” law that will take effect after reversal, or both.

In contrast, the NRLC estimates that 22 states will “allow abortions through legislation or court rulings interpreting the state constitution to assert the right to abortion.”

