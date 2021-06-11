PMPL South Asia Championship Day 1: Overall Standings and Kill Leaders: 2021 Spring Season of PUBG Cellular Esports is about to finish, Regional Championships are going down everywhere in the world whereas a few of them already accomplished. PUBG Cellular Professional League South Asia Championship kicked off right now the place we’ve seen one of the best groups battling for the most important PUBG Cellular competitors in South Asia. Immediately we’ve witnessed whole 6 matches of PMPL South Asia Championship Day 1. Astra Academy got here up with a dominating efficiency all through the day the place they’ve secured three hen dinners out of six matches. DRS Gaming is main the leaderboard with whole 103 factors.

PMPL South Asia Championship Day 1 Abstract –

Astra Academy began the day with a bang and secured the primary win with 9 kills. Within the second match Deadeyes Guys secured the hen dinner with 12 kills on the map of Sanhok. Whereas Astra Academy completed at second place in match 2. Astra Academy not within the temper of leaving the highest spot on the leaderboard, they secured back-to-back hen dinners within the third and fourth match. They’ve secured a complete of twenty-two kills within the third and 4th matches. 1952 emerged because the winner of the fifth match of the day the place the group has secured 8 kills in whole. The final match of Day 1 has been gained by DRS Gaming who’s the runner-up of PMPL South Asia Season 3 League Finals. The group has secured whole 13 kills within the map of Erangel.

PMPL South Asia Championship: Day 1 Overall standings –

DRS Gaming – 103 Factors

Astra Academy – 98 Factors

Deadeyes Guys – 62 Factors

ZEUS ESPORTS – 58 Factors

APES INC – 57 Factors

1952 – 54 Factors

PN CREW – 53 Factors

Stalwart Esports – 42 Factors

HIGH VOLTAGE – 39 Factors

7Sea Esports – 34 Factors

Skilled to Kill – 26 Factors

INV Esports – 26 Factors

LIT Esports – 22 Factors

Skylightz Gaming -18 Factors

SDGaming – 16 Factors

Nightmare – 10 Factors





There shall be three extra days within the PMPL South Asia Championship the place a complete of 18 matches will happen.

