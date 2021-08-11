Overlooked No More: Hettie Anderson, Sculptors’ Model Who Evaded Fame

This article is part of Overlooked, a series of obituaries of notable people whose deaths, from 1851, were not reported in The Times.

Its likeness has been rendered on top of monuments and on gold coins. In Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ imposing gilded equestrian sculpture honoring Civil War General William Tecumseh Sherman at the Grand Army Plaza in Manhattan, she depicts the winged Greek goddess Victory walking in sandals in front of her horse, one arm outstretched. But while her image can be found in multiple locations across the United States, little is known about model Hettie Anderson.

What is known is that she surfaced in Manhattan in the 1890s, a fair-skinned African American who joined her cultural scene after escaping the bitter stigma of the South. Sculptors and painters sought to portray what one newspaper article described as her “creamy skin, curly hair and warm brown eyes.”

But Anderson has received less media attention than some of her contemporaries, such as models Evelyn Nesbit and Audrey Munson, who have found themselves embroiled in murder and sexual assault scandals. And over time, Anderson’s name fell apart from the famous artists who hired her.