Overlooked No More: Janet Sobel, Whose Art Influenced Jackson Pollock

This article is part of Overlooked, a series of obituaries of notable people whose deaths, from 1851, were not reported in The Times.

When Janet Sobel created one of the most recognizable art styles, drip painting, on scraps of paper, boxes and the backs of envelopes, she was 45 years old, had never taken a single painting course. art and didn’t even have its own supplies.

Rather than using a brush, she would throw paint on a surface or use objects like glass pipettes to control the pigment as it fell. Sometimes she would use a vacuum cleaner to move the paint. The result was an integral composition unrelated to conceptions of form and form.

Although art historians say his spontaneous way of painting is characteristic of Abstract Expressionism, it was another artist known for drip painting who rose to prominence as the founder of the movement: Jackson Pollock.