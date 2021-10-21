Overseas courses after graduation: Overseas courses: Top 8 courses that are trending abroad

Highlights There are many job options in the field of eco technology

Get a good job in urban planning and planning abroad

Learn the best trending and overseas courses here

Overseas courses after diploma: Career trends are also changing in this age of technology. Courses such as engineering, humanities, computer science, social sciences and business are still the first choice among students studying abroad, but in addition to these traditional courses, some courses are also emerging, the graph of which is constantly increasing and students in India love these courses. Today we are going to tell you about 8 courses that are becoming top trends.



1. Cyber ​​Security and Ethical Hacking

The demand for experts in this field is steadily increasing due to increasing cyber attacks and security threats. Ethical hackers are cyber security professionals who analyze and work on the networks and structures of various organizations to detect security vulnerabilities and fix them accordingly. After completing the course, they get an average annual salary of Rs 10 lakh in India. Globally, the salary is up to US $ 96,900.

2. Bioinformatics

Bioinformatics is one of the most emerging fields in bioscience. It combines biology and computer science. Bioinformatics is responsible for many important areas, such as analyzing differences and expressions in human genes and using data to analyze protein sequences. Today, in addition to many Indian universities, this course can be done at Stanford, MIT, Carnegie Mellon University, Duke University. Since Corona, this career has been in high demand.

Also read: Study in Canada: These new challenges for students going to Canada to study



3. Eco technology

Eco technology is in huge demand these days. The course can be taken at the University of British Columbia, the University of Bristol, the University of Pennsylvania and many other higher global universities. This course is based on evolving facilities and technologies, which contribute to the sustainable development of our ecosystem.

4. Urban design and planning

Urban design and planning is an advanced specialty in the field of architecture, focused on developing and designing a functional, sustainable and attractive city. It teaches the planning and design of buildings, public spaces, transportation systems and more for human habitation and urban development.

5. Economics

This course allows students to predict economic policies and use statistical methods. Economists around the world use economics to analyze the impact of specific economic and economic policies on a country’s economy. This course is available in many universities, from where you can pursue undergraduate and postgraduate studies. This degree helps students pursue careers as economists, data analysts and finance analysts in government as well as institutional institutions.

Also read: Study Abroad: There is a problem of money while studying abroad, so take a bank loan like this



6. Dance therapy

This career option is best for people who love dancing. This degree is designed to help students improve their emotional state and reduce stress. This course is offered by many fine arts departments around the world. Dance therapy is used for depression, eating disorders, ADHD and many other ailments.

7. Gemology

Making a career as a jeweler can be great. Accurate and specialized artistic abilities are required for this art of studying, cutting and evaluating precious stones. In India, students can study this art at institutions like the Gemological Institute of America. Many of the world’s top schools, such as George Brown College and Birmingham City University, offer these unique skills.

8. Data Science and AI

Over the past decade AI has grown the most in various career fields. From data mining to natural language processing, AI has a lot to learn. In addition to this, also know that data science is also known as the highest paying career. Here are some great career opportunities.