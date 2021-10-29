Overseas Jobs for Indians: Overseas Jobs:

Jobs abroad for Indians: Most of the youngsters want to get a good package job abroad after completing their education. For this, some students try to get a job there after completing their education abroad, while there are also young people in the country who try to go abroad by getting a job in an international company. However, in all this, most of the students have a dilemma as to which course to take in order to get a good salary package abroad.



Mechanical Engineering – Rs. 60 lakhs per annum

It involves the development of machinery and parts for various industries. Moreover, they test them. In addition, he is also responsible for overseeing the production process. He works as a mechanical engineer. They are currently in high demand in the US, UK, Australia, Canada.

Areas of employment: Engineering services, machinery manufacturing, computer and electronic product manufacturing, research and development in physics, engineering and life sciences, and production of aerospace products and parts.

Civil Engineering – Rs. 60 lakhs per annum

Civil engineers design, maintain and maintain construction projects related to public and private sectors such as roads, buildings, airports, tunnel construction and water supply. They always have bumper demand in places like Australia, USA, UAE, Canada.

Areas of employment: They have to work in the field of engineering services, state government, local bodies, construction of non-residential buildings.

Insurance Science – Rs. 65 lakhs per annum

Their job is to use advanced software / technology and modeling to estimate the risks in the insurance and finance sector, to estimate the cost and probability of an event, etc. They easily get jobs in countries like Australia, UK, New Zealand, USA.

Job field: Finance and insurance, professional scientific and technical services etc.

Biomedical Engineering – About Rs. 58 lakhs

At this time, there is a huge use of engineering skills in the medical field, called biomedical engineering. They are used to design and research equipment used in the medical field as well as in healthcare. New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, UK, Canada are the best countries for jobs in this field.

Areas of employment: Production and supply of medical devices, production of navigational, measurement, electrochemical and control devices, research and development in physics, engineering and life sciences and pharmaceutical products

Pharmaceutical Science – An average of Rs. 66 lakhs per annum

Their job is to develop, test and develop new drugs. At the same time, they make the patients aware of the drugs. There has been a huge increase in this area since Corona. They are in huge demand in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, US, Sweden, Singapore, UK.

Areas of employment: Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, biotech companies, contract research organizations (CROs), educational institutions, government agencies and hospitals.

Finance – About Rs. 60 lakhs per annum

Known as money experts, their job is to provide clients with financial management advice and financial advice on investment and retirement planning. Today there is a good scope in countries like Ireland, Luxembourg, Hungary, USA, UK, New Zealand, Australia.

Job Sector: Banks, Savings and Loan Groups, Financial Investment Institutions, Self-Employment etc.

Computer Science – Rs. 65 lakhs per annum

Their job is to protect the company’s computer systems and networks, protect their data from hacking and cyber attacks, and design new systems. Good salary package is available in countries like US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Israel.

Job area: Computer system design and related services, information management for companies and enterprises, management consulting services etc.

Information Technology – An average of Rs. 66 lakhs per annum

Their job is to plan, design, and implement computer and information networks, such as wide area networks (WANs), extranets, local area networks (LANs), and other data communication networks. They are in huge demand in Australia, US, UK, Ireland.

Job Area: Wired Telecommunication Carrier, Computer System Design and Related Services, Satellite Telecommunication, Wireless Telecommunication Carrier

Environmental Engineering – About Rs. 56 lakhs per annum

Their main task is to solve environmental problems using the principles of engineering, soil science, biology and chemistry. They also take measures to improve recycling, waste disposal, public health and water, and control air pollution. They get good salaries in countries like USA, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Australia, UAE.

Areas of employment: Engineering services, management, scientific and technical consultancy services, waste processing, wastewater treatment, pollution control techniques etc.

Petroleum Engineering – About Rs. 60 lakhs per annum

Their job is to find ways to extract oil and gas from the ground, which will benefit the company and have less impact on the environment. Security also has to be considered here. Their demand continues in countries like UK, Denmark, Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia, Norway.

Jobs: Oil and gas extraction, management of companies and enterprises, production of petroleum and coal products and provision of engineering services.