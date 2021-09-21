Oversight board seeks answers about Facebook’s celebrity moderation program

The Oversight Board, a semi-independent body that reviews Facebook’s moderation policies, announced Tuesday that it wants more information about the “cross-check” system that Facebook can use to “make content decisions related to certain high-profile users”. To review.” Cross-check is being questioned due to a report from wall street journal who claimed that the system lets high-profile users break the rules.

The board writes, “In light of recent developments, we are looking at the extent to which Facebook is fully forthcoming in its responses to cross-checks, including the practice of whitelisting. ” “We look forward to receiving a briefing from Facebook in the coming days and will report what we hear from it as part of our first release of the Quarterly Transparency Report, which we will publish in October.”

Oversight Board’s Attention to Cross-Check

Cross-Check (sometimes referred to as XCheck) is supposed to add an additional level of check to high-profile moderation calls that could cause controversy for Facebook. But, he magazine Claims that it covered a whopping 5.8 million people in 2020, and only 10 percent of posts sent to the program were reviewed by a second layer of Facebook’s special moderators. According to the report, users involved in the program include Senator Elizabeth Warren, Conservative commentator Candace Owens and former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s relative safety came to the fore through a cross-check in the board’s decision to uphold the former president’s Facebook ban. At the time, the board noted that there is limited public information about cross-check reviews – the 2018 blog post being one of the most recent. It advised the company to “clearly explain the rationale, standards and procedures for the review, including the criteria for determining which pages and accounts are selected for inclusion.”

Like all actions of the Oversight Board, Facebook allows itself some flexibility in how it responds. The company has publicly committed to following the organization’s call on individual moderation decisions, but reserves the right not to follow the broad recommendations. It is not legally bound to follow the rules of the board. With today’s announcement and renewed pressure to clarify a program with issues Facebook is already working on, perhaps we’ll finally learn more about the controversial program.