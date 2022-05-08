Overturning Roe v. Wade may not change ‘basic contours’ of election that favors GOP: Analysts



With six months left until mid-November elections on Sunday, Democrats will maintain their razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives and Senate.

And last week, Democratic politicians spotted their efforts to legalize abortion in groups in this year’s election.

Their push comes in the wake of reports that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority could overturn the nearly half-century-old Rowe v. Wade ruling, which rocked the political world. “GOP extremists want to ban abortion without exception,” shouted the headline of an email from the Democratic National Committee on Thursday.

Democrats face a headwind political climate fueled by historic headaches and rising inflation, rising crime, and a well-publicized southern border crisis, reflected in President Biden’s flagged approval rating. When party strategists overturned Rowe and the issue returned to the state legislature, they saw a silver lining in the possibility of an earthquake causing legal abortion damage.

It could give Democrats a chance to change their campaign rhetoric, strengthen left-leaning bases and bring back key women and suburban voters who helped Democrats win the House in 2018 but some were seen crossing party lines in the 2020 congressional race and again in November. And the GOP has won the New Jersey election.

However, the jury is still debating whether overturning the abortion verdict will overturn the midterm elections. Kyle Condik, managing editor of the non-partisan Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, insisted that “I think it’s too soon to say” if the High Court’s decision to overturn Rowe v. Wade would be a propaganda game changer.

“Presumably, Rowe’s departure could provide the Democrats with the necessary shots in the arm. But we cannot automatically assume that this will change the fundamentals of the midterm elections,” he stressed.

While there is a general consensus among Democrats that overthrowing Rowe vs. Wade could help soften some of their push in the fight for control of Congress, very few believe it will be enough to turn the tide against expectations. Brutal midterm elections for the majority party.

A veteran Democratic strategist who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on condition of anonymity predicted that the abortion problem would “help the edge” but said there would be a big dip in gas prices and “more benefits” among immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

But that doesn’t mean Democrats aren’t trying to use the issue already.

“We cannot afford to elect another opposition senator of choice. I am the only candidate who will defend reproductive rights and work to bring Rowe v. Wade into law,” tweeted first-term Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is likely to face off. Challenging re-election is in a crucial swing state this November.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, another first-term Democrat on the battlefield in another important general election, who was also targeted by Republicans, noticed former state attorney general Adam Laxalt running for the Republican Senate nomination. Silver State.

The senator retaliated after Laxalt insisted that overturning Rowe v. Wade would “constitute a historic victory for the sanctity of life and the principle of democratic self-regulation,” accusing Luxalt of wanting to overturn Rowe v. Wade so that he could remove one. And the right of women to vote across the country. She stands against the majority of Nevadans who are in favor of choice. “

Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who is running to challenge GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, went to the Supreme Court to shoot the first Senate campaign ad since the news broke.

“It looks like Ron Johnson is going to get exactly what he wants,” Godlewski said at the new location. “Reversing Turning Row vs. Wade. Restoring Wisconsin’s brutal abortion ban and keeping doctors in prison.”

Cortez Masto and Hassan’s comments and Godlewski’s TV commercials are three high-profile examples of the growing chorus of democratic attacks on Republican rivals on this issue.

Pence prays that conservative justice has the ‘courage to believe’

Democrats’ arguments are supported by a number of national polls that indicate that a strong majority of Americans do not want to see Rowe vs. Wade overturned. According to a national poll by Gadget Clock, conducted just before the news of the possible death of the landmark regime, 63% of registered voters – more than three-quarters Democrats, nearly two-thirds independents, and more than half Republicans – said they would like to see the Supreme Court’s abortion verdict.

Over the past week, many Republican politicians have been reluctant to discuss the possibility of conservative judges overturning a massive abortion verdict, and instead, have highlighted the intensity of the unprecedented leak of the High Court’s preliminary draft opinion. But rightly so some have pointed out that bringing the issue back into the spotlight firmly would strengthen the socially conservative base of the GOP, where the intensity is always too high.

“The abortion controversy is a source of strength for both parties,” Bob Vander Platts, president and CEO of Family Leader, a leading social conservative organization based in Iowa, told Gadget Clock. “Don’t be surprised if this sudden outburst rocks the Republican electorate in the meantime – not just because of the enthusiasm for life, but to make sure that Democrats can’t codify the abortion they are shouting for.”

And in some high-profile upcoming GOP primaries, the problem is immediately centered.

The front and center of abortion at Pennsylvania’s combustible Gop Senate Primary

Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor and one of the front-runners for Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate nomination, was targeted by top rivals in a debate Wednesday over comments on past abortions.

And former Georgia Sen. David Purdue, who faced a tough challenge in defeating Republican Conservative Gov. Brian Kemp in the May 24 primary, insisted Thursday that “I urge Brian Kemp to join me. Immediate special session of the legislature to ban abortion.

And Purdue, who enjoys the support of former President Donald Trump, argued that “you are either going to fight for the sanctity of life or you are not.”

Kemp, in 2019, signed into law a law that would prohibit abortion if a doctor could detect fetal heartbeat. The law has been blocked by a federal appeals court ruling, commonly known as the “Heartbeat Act”.

The governor stressed this week that “under my leadership, Georgia will remain a state that values ​​all stages of life, and as we anticipate the US Supreme Court decision, Georgians should be reassured that I will continue to fight for strong pro-life legislation in the country.”