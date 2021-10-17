Owaisi asked the Modi government on China’s infiltration – why are you silent? Just like Pakistan was attacked, attack China too

Targeting PM Modi, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that why is the PM silent on China’s infiltration in Uttarakhand? After the Pulwama attack, the Modi government used the army. Why doesn’t PM Modi attack China by entering? On Sunday, Owaisi attacked the Yogi government in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Owaisi said that madrassas do not encourage terror. Madrasas give the message of love. Owaisi accused the BJP of trying to incite Muslims against the BJP on the pretext of Lakhimpur. He said that in all the encounters that took place under the Yogi government, 37 percent of the Muslims were shot. But till now, Ashish, whose car killed 5 people, neither got bulldozer at his house nor did anything happen to him. He is sitting comfortably in jail. sleeping comfortably. Modi and Yogi government use the word law time and again to mislead people.

On the other hand, Hemendra Malviya wrote on social media – The word China does not come out of the mouth of the saheb who swings China, because China does not vote and Pakistan votes. Mantu Kumar wrote – There was only one heroic person by taking him to him, he had also apologized. Please understand their pain and don’t irritate them too much. They are sorry. It is foolish to expect anything from them. Modi ji is currently undergoing cataract treatment. After the eyes are cured, they will show red eyes to China. The time hasn’t come yet. When elections come, the government itself will give a befitting reply to China.

Kalindi Kumar wrote – 56 inch chest is only for opposition, GST, demonetisation and inflation. They do not take the name of China from their mouth, how will they enter and die? It’s a great joke. Will you do a little damage to lakhs of crores of 2 friends by doing such a thing? One user wrote that when the elections are held, the government will give an answer to China as well. Right now this is just a small opportunity to keep abusing China unnecessarily. Everything happens when the opportunity comes.

The word China does not come out of the mouth of the saheb who swings China because China does not vote and Pakistan votes. — Hemendra Malviya ?? INC (@MalviyaHemendra) October 17, 2021

Jagat Singh wrote – There is not that much danger from China. The danger is from the seculars sitting in the house, whose accounts also belong to India and they also defame India. The handle of UKS tweeted- Owaisi tere ko lagta hai Modi is silent, it doesn’t matter, the people of the country know that Modi is silently working in the interest of the country. If you talk about POK, everyone will listen to you. China will get an answer when the opportunity comes.