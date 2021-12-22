Owaisi said – Akhilesh starts and Yogi-Modi completes it, SP chief starts Muzaffarnagar then Yogi has done his work in the name of CAA

Before the upcoming assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is busy in laying the foundation stone, inauguration and inauguration one after the other, Akhilesh Yadav is constantly claiming that the works which were done in his government, BJP is only taking their credit. . Asaduddin Owaisi has also jumped in the middle of this attack. While addressing an election meeting on Wednesday, he targeted Akhilesh Yadav and Yogi Adityanath with a political arrow. He said that Akhilesh Yadav tells everything that I had inaugurated it and when Modi does it, the SP chief says that I started it.

Owaisi said that today I say that whatever work you start, Modi and Yogi complete it. When you started Muzaffarnagar, Yogi shot 22 Muslims in the name of CAA. He said that when you started Muzaffarnagar, a young child was shot by the police in Bijnor. The AIMIM chief reminded that it was the Samajwadi Party who stood in the House and praised the UAPA Act. Today, under the same law, the Muslim youth of India are rotting in the jails of the country.

Owaisi said that it was Akhilesh who had fired in Bijnor, seeing that Yogi got courage and 27 percent of the Muslims were killed in the encounter. He said that the SP chief becomes the messiah of the Muslims, he should tell what he did.

The post Owaisi said – Akhilesh starts and Yogi-Modi completes it, SP chief starts Muzaffarnagar, Yogi has done his work in the name of CAA appeared first on Jansatta.

#Owaisi #Akhilesh #starts #YogiModi #completes #chief #starts #Muzaffarnagar #Yogi #work #CAA