Owl app molestation case: CEO Vibhu Agarwal arrested after fake fraud case
Meanwhile, actress and model Sagarika Shona Suman has moved the Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to Ulu Digital Pvt Ltd CEO Vibhu Agarwal and country chief Anjali Raina. “Vibhu Agarwal has been granted interim pre-arrest bail as the Amboli police station has been supporting him from the very beginning,” Sagarika said in a statement. IO (Investigating Officer) has been managed. I have lodged a written complaint with the CP (Commissioner of Police) and the Joint CP (Crime), but no action has been taken.
Why was a woman officer not appointed to investigate the matter?
Sagarika further says, ‘First of all, a woman officer should be appointed as IO in crimes against women, but the surprising thing in this case is that a male officer should be appointed as IO to investigate the whole matter. IO has been a compromise since day one. The complainant victim has also said so on several occasions.
Meanwhile, Vibhu Agarwal and Anjali Raina were to appear at the Amboli police station on interim pre-arrest bail between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday. But Io was not present at the time. Complaining about it, Sagarika said, ‘This is a completely new concept.’
Those who have money find comfort on all sides
Sagarika said, “I have heard about interim release or interim protection from arrest granted by the court at the time of trial, but doing something like that for interim pre-arrest bail is completely new. The police, the public prosecutor, have handled all the accused. People with big pockets get all kinds of relief, but poor months are also spent in jail for petty crimes.
In this case, the victim met Abhishek Trimukhe at the DCP office in Bandra on Tuesday evening through a written complaint and informed the senior officer about the error in the investigation conducted by the Amboli police officer. Meanwhile, the zonal DCP has promised to investigate the matter.
#Owl #app #molestation #case #CEO #Vibhu #Agarwal #arrested #fake #fraud #case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.