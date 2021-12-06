Oxford School Officials Announce Investigation Into Shooting

On Saturday, Oxford High School’s Michigan School District, Oxford Community Schools, announced in a letter to parents and staff members that it would seek outsiders to investigate the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and several injured. The shooting suspect, Ethan Crumble, 15, has been charged with murder and terrorism, and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumble, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Each of them has pleaded not guilty.

In addition to disclosing information about the investigation, District Superintendent Tim Throne disclosed details in his letter about what happened before the shooting, including two meetings between school officials and Ethan Crumble, when the district first issued a version of the incident. .

Here are five questions the school asked in the letter.

What will the investigation look like?

Mr Throne said the outsider would investigate any communication the school received, as well as “any and all interactions” Ethan Crumble had with staff and students. Mr Throne said the district plans to ask an independent security adviser to review the district’s security practices and procedures.