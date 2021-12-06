Oxford School Officials Announce Investigation Into Shooting
On Saturday, Oxford High School’s Michigan School District, Oxford Community Schools, announced in a letter to parents and staff members that it would seek outsiders to investigate the Nov. 30 shooting that left four students dead and several injured. The shooting suspect, Ethan Crumble, 15, has been charged with murder and terrorism, and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumble, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Each of them has pleaded not guilty.
In addition to disclosing information about the investigation, District Superintendent Tim Throne disclosed details in his letter about what happened before the shooting, including two meetings between school officials and Ethan Crumble, when the district first issued a version of the incident. .
Here are five questions the school asked in the letter.
What will the investigation look like?
Mr Throne said the outsider would investigate any communication the school received, as well as “any and all interactions” Ethan Crumble had with staff and students. Mr Throne said the district plans to ask an independent security adviser to review the district’s security practices and procedures.
What was the first visit about?
On November 29, Mr. Throne wrote, a teacher showed Mr. Crumbley images of bullets on his cellphone during class. A counselor and staff member met with him and suggested that shooting was a family hobby, the letter said. The school tried to contact Ms. Crumbley but she did not immediately respond. The next day, Mr. Crumbley’s parents confirmed his account, the letter said.
What happened in the second meeting?
On the morning of November 30, the day of the shooting, a teacher approached Mr. Crumble looked at the drawings, which raised concerns. Karen D. McDonald’s, Oakland County, Mitch. Prosecutors say the picture contains images of a gunman, a man shot, a smiling emoji and the words “blood everywhere” and “thoughts won”. Don’t stop Help me
The teacher, Mr Throne said, notified the school’s counselors and the student dean. Mr. Crombley was immediately removed from the classroom and taken to the guidance counselor’s office, where he claimed that the drawing was part of a video game he was designing, Mr. Thron said.
According to the letter, the school had difficulty in reaching out to Mr. Crumbley’s parents, who remained in the office for an hour and a half before he arrived. Meanwhile, school officials observed and interacted with Mr. Crumble.
After his parents arrived, school officials asked “specific inquiries” about Mr Crumbley’s possible harm to others or to himself, Mr Throne said. Mr. Crumbley’s answers, which were confirmed by his parents, led counselors to conclude that he had no intention of hurting anyone, the superintendent said.
“Counselors never felt that a student could harm others based on his or her behavior, response, and behavior, which seemed calm,” Mr Throne wrote, referring to both meetings.
Mr. Counseling was recommended for Crumbley and parents were given 48 hours to get counseling for their child or the school would contact Children’s Protective Services, Mr Thron wrote.
“When parents were asked to take their child home for the day,” he wrote, “they explicitly refused and clearly refused to return to work without their child.”
Because their son had no previous disciplinary violations, “it was decided to return to the classroom instead of sending him home empty-handed.”
Was the headmaster consulted?
According to the letter, decisions related to both meetings remained at the guidance counselor level and were never extended to the office of principal or assistant principal. Counselors make decisions based on their training and clinical experience, Mr. Throne said, “and they do not have all the facts we now know.”
Did Ethan Crumble have a gun in his backpack on the second visit?
Mr Throne said whether there was a gun in Mr Crumbley’s backpack during the meeting was “not confirmed by law enforcement at this time or by our investigation at this time.” But Mr Throne wrote: “The student’s parents never advised the school district that he had direct access to a gun or that they had recently purchased a gun for him.”
