Oxford School Shooting: What We Know
A gunman opened fire Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing 11 people. Three students were killed and several others were seriously injured.
A 15-year-old male student was later arrested in connection with the shooting and was being held in a juvenile detention center, officials said.
The deadly shooting in Oxford, in Auckland County – 30 miles north of Detroit – added to the growing list of shootings on school grounds in the United States this year, when several schools held classes remotely.
According to Education Week, the shootings were the deadliest this year, tracking such shootings, and by 2021 there were 28 so far.
Several details, including the suspect’s name and motive, remained unclear. Here is what we know.
What happened at school?
At 12:51 a.m. Tuesday, officers received the first of more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting.
When students at Oxford High School first heard gunshots, they ran for cover and barricaded the back of the classroom using chairs. Within five minutes, officials said, 11 people had been shot.
The gunman fired 15 to 20 shots with a semi-automatic handgun before being caught by deputies in the school hallway, officials said. Seven bullets remained in the gun, County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told a news conference Tuesday night.
If there had been no intervention, Sheriff Bouchard added, “we would have been in a much worse situation, if possible.”
What happened after that?
The students said they fled the building after the shooting. Some parents rushed to the nearest grocery store to see their children again.
Authorities across the country were shocked and issued statements of grief and despair as residents of Auckland County announced awareness and prepared for the funeral.
Democratic leaders renewed their calls for more action to reduce gun violence.
“No one should be afraid to go to school,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. She later added in a press conference. “I think this is the worst nightmare of every parent.”
What do we know about the victims?
Authorities identified the dead as Hannah St. Juliana, 14; Madison Baldwin, 17; And Tate Maire, 16, who died in the sheriff’s squad car while on his way to the hospital.
“There was no time to wait,” said Sheriff Bouchard, a deputy who put Tate, a football player, in his car.
The other seven injured students, aged between 14 and 17, were in critical condition, officials said, adding that the other was in critical condition.
Those in critical condition include a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head, a 17-year-old girl who was hit in the chest and a 14-year-old girl who was injured in the chest. She was on a ventilator Tuesday night.
“It’s going to be very difficult for this young girl,” said Sheriff Bouchard.
The only adult injured, an unidentified 47-year-old teacher, was discharged from the hospital, he added.
What do we know about the suspect?
Some details are known about the arrested student, who was described by authorities as a sophomore at Oxford High School and a resident of Oxford Village, which has a population of less than 3,500.
After apprehending the suspect, he refused to speak in the presence of his parents, officials said. The family has hired a lawyer, he added.
Authorities did not identify the motive.
Sheriff Bouchard said in a news briefing that “the person who got the most insight into the motive is not talking.”
He further added that the 9-millimeter Sig Soar handgun used in the shooting was purchased by the suspect’s father four days ago. He said the gun contained 15 round magazines, two of which have been found in the school so far.
Authorities said they did not believe the student had planned the shooting with anyone else and were still investigating.
Mass shootings in schools are a recurring tragedy in the United States. In 2018, a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. That same year, a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas.
“This is a unique American issue that we need to address,” Ms. Whitmer said Tuesday.
