Oxford School Shooting: What We Know

A gunman opened fire Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing 11 people. Three students were killed and several others were seriously injured.

A 15-year-old male student was later arrested in connection with the shooting and was being held in a juvenile detention center, officials said.

The deadly shooting in Oxford, in Auckland County – 30 miles north of Detroit – added to the growing list of shootings on school grounds in the United States this year, when several schools held classes remotely.

According to Education Week, the shootings were the deadliest this year, tracking such shootings, and by 2021 there were 28 so far.