  • Launch the Oxygen app and get the Activation code from your TV screen.
  • Using PC or Mobile browser visit oxygen.com/link or oxygen com link.
  • Select your TV service provider from the list.
  • Login to Oxygen account or If you don’t have please create one.
  • After successful login, enter the code.
  • You can access oxygen on your streaming device.
Activate Oxygen Account on Roku using oxygen.com link

  • First go to Roku app store on your Roku device.
  • Search Oxygen and Install the app.
  • Launch the Oxygen App on your Roku device.
  • Choose Sign with activation code.
  • Note down the Oxygen activation code.
  • Visit oxygen.com/link from any internet browser.
  • Select your TV service provider.
  • Login to oxygen account.
  • Enter the code.

Activate Oxygen Account on Apple using oxygen.com/link

  • Open Apple app store on your Smart Apple TV.
  • Download and Install the Oxygen app.
  • Open the Oxygen App on your Apple TV.
  • Choose Sign with activation code.
  • Get the Oxygen activation code from your TV screen.
  • Go to oxygen.com link Using web browser on your device.
  • Select your TV service provider from the list.
  • Sign into Oxygen account with your email credentials.
  • Enter the code.
  • You can enjoy oxygen on Apple TV.

Activate Oxygen on Amazon Fire TV using oxygen.com/link

  • Switch on your Amazon fire TV.
  • Navigate to Amazon App store.
  • Get the Oxygen app from app store.
  • Launch the Oxygen to get activation code.
  • Please note the activation code from your TV screen.
  • Go to Oxygen link website oxygen.com/link Using web browser.
  • Select your TV service provider.
  • Log into your Oxygen account.
  • Enter the activation code.
