Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme 2021: Apply Online

Oxygen is the life-supporting fuel and within the time of the covid-19 pandemic, the necessity for oxygen has elevated significantly. Up to now month through the second wave of covid-19, the Authorities of Odisha has taken varied steps to regulate the unfold of the virus. There are numerous individuals throughout the state that require oxygen. So, as a way to meet the demand for oxygen and make it obtainable to all of the needy residents, the Authorities of Odisha has launched an Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme. Via this scheme, the federal government goes to ship oxygen concentrators to the doorstep of sufferers. On this article, we have now coated all of the necessary particulars concerning this scheme like what’s the oxygen concentrator provide scheme? its goal, advantages, options, eligibility standards, required paperwork, utility process, and many others. By studying this text you’ll know how one can avail the good thing about this scheme.

Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme

The chief minister of Odisha Mr Nitin Naveen Patnaik launched the oxygen concentrator provide scheme on seventh June 2021. This scheme has been launched because of the covid-19 pandemic as oxygen is believed to be the drive that forestalls the lifetime of these sufferers who’re severely contaminated by the covid-19 virus. Via Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme the federal government goes to offer oxygen concentrators on the doorsteps of the sufferers. With a purpose to get the good thing about this scheme, the applicant has to ebook concentrators on the state authorities dashboard or on the state covid portal. The Authorities of Odisha began this scheme for five metros of the state that embrace Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Rourkela, and Sambalpur.

Now the residents of Odisha should not required to go to the hospitals as a way to get oxygen concentrators. They will get them sitting at their dwelling by simply making use of on the official web site. All of the severely sick sufferers of Odisha will get oxygen concentrators by this scheme.

Goal of Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme

The primary goal of oxygen concentrator provides is to offer oxygen concentrator on the doorstep of the sufferers who’re severely contaminated by the covid- 19 virus and having respiratory points. Via the implementation of this scheme, the valuable lives of individuals can be saved. As of now the family of sufferers should not required to go to hospitals as a way to get oxygen concentrators. They’re simply required to use on-line and the concentrator can be delivered to their doorstep. It will save loads of time and well timed therapy of the affected person can be ensured.

Key Highlights Of Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme

Covid-19 Dashboard Of Odisha

As of eighth June 2021, there are 8,25,110 confirmed circumstances of covid-19 within the state of Odisha and round 7,47,805 sufferers have recovered. There are 74,172 energetic circumstances within the state. 3080 residents of the state have died attributable to covid-19. Solely these circumstances which might be energetic could require oxygen concentrators. They will get the concentrators by making use of on the State dashboard, Odisha. There are 60,17,852 residents within the state who’ve acquired the primary dose of the vaccine and 10,99,547 residents within the state that has acquired each doses of the vaccine. The federal government is actively working to interrupt the chain of viruses by taking varied sorts of measures. The circumstances have began to lower in Odisha. It’s imagine that the chain of the virus will break down quickly and other people will return to their regular lives.

Advantages And Options Of Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme

The chief minister of Odisha Mr. Naveen Patnaik has launched an oxygen concentrator provide scheme because of the covid-19 pandemic

This scheme has been launched on seventh June 2021

Via this scheme, the federal government goes to offer oxygen concentrators on the doorsteps of the sufferers

With a purpose to get the good thing about this scheme applicant has to ebook the concentrator on state authorities dashboard or the state covid portal

As of now, the Authorities of Odisha has began this scheme in 5 metros which embrace Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Brahmapur, Rourkela and Sambalpur

Now Residents of Odisha require to go to hospitals as a way to get the oxygen concentrators

They will get the concentrators sitting at their dwelling by simply making use of on the official web site

It will save loads of time and well timed therapy of the sufferers will guarantee.

Solely the residents of Odisha can take the good thing about oxygen concentrator provide scheme

Via the implementation of this scheme valuable life of individuals will save.

This scheme will show to be a boon in controlling the unfold the covid-19 virus

Eligibility Standards and Required Paperwork

The affected person have to be at the moment residing in Odisha

adhaar card

Ration card

RTPCR Report

Prescription of Physician during which must be clearly talked about that affected person require oxygen help

passport measurement {photograph}

cell quantity

Deal with proof

Process To Apply Underneath Oxygen Concentrator Supply Scheme

To begin with go to the official web site of state dashboard, Odisha

of state dashboard, Odisha The house web page will open in entrance of you

On the homepage, you might be required to click on on the O2 concentrator reserving tab

Now it’s a must to click on on Apply Now

After that, a brand new web page will open in entrance of you

Underneath the brand new consumer part it’s a must to enter your cell quantity

Now it’s a must to click on on the register

After that, you’ll obtain an OTP in your cell quantity

It’s important to enter the OTP into the OTP field

Now it’s a must to click on on the register

Now registration type will seem earlier than you

On this registration type it’s a must to enter the next particulars:-

After that it’s a must to click on on ebook now

By following this process you possibly can apply below oxygen concentrator provide scheme

Process To Test Standing Of Reserving

Go to the official web site of state dashboard, Odisha

of state dashboard, Odisha The house web page will open in entrance of you

Now you might be required to click on on the O2 concentrator reserving possibility

After that, you might be required to click on on know your standing

A brand new web page will open in entrance of you

On this new web page, it’s a must to enter your reserving ID

After that, it’s a must to click on on the search

Standing of the reserving can be in your laptop display

Process To Login On The Portal

Go to the official web site of state dashboard, Odisha

of state dashboard, Odisha The house web page will open in entrance of you

On the homepage, you might be required to click on on the O2 concentrator reserving tab

Now you might be required to click on on apply now

After that below the already registered part, it’s a must to enter your registered cell quantity

Now it’s a must to click on on the login

After that, a dialogue field will seem in your display

On this dialogue field, it’s a must to click on on ship OTP

Now you’ll obtain an OTP in your registered cell quantity

It’s important to enter the OTP into the OTP field

After that, it’s a must to click on on the login

By following this process you possibly can log in on the portal

