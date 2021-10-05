Ozy Media is charged with a ‘fraudulent conduct’ lawsuit.
A fund manager who invested more than $2 million in Ozzy Media filed a lawsuit on Monday, claiming the company “engaged in fraudulent, deceptive and illegal conduct.”
The lawsuit, filed by Lifeline Legacy Holdings of Beverly Hills, Calif., claims that Ozzy failed to disclose relevant facts about its business in February, when Lifeline was considering its investment.
Lifeline cites a conference call between OG and Goldman Sachs that same month. On that call, as The New York Times reported, an Ozzy executive apparently impersonated a YouTube executive; The purpose of the impersonation was to assure the Goldman team that the videos produced by Ozzy were successful on YouTube.
Lifeline said in its legal complaint that Ozzy should have informed about that call. “If Lifeline had known about the foregoing facts, it would never have invested in OG Media,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, where Ozzy Media is based. LifeLine said it was contacted by Ozy’s co-founder and chief operating office, Sameer Rao, in late 2020.
Lifeline said in the lawsuit that OG Media founders Mr. Rao and Carlos Watson told Lifeline executives that Goldman Sachs was planning to make a “substantial investment” in the company.
According to the lawsuit, Lifeline agreed to invest $2 million in Ozzie Media in 2021 after being assured of “strong business performance, investments by high-profile institutional investors, high audience metrics and competent and honest company management,” according to the lawsuit. Of.
Around May 2021, the lawsuit claims, Mr Rao told Lifeline that Alphabet or one of its Google affiliates was leading another funding round with a $30 million investment in Ozzie Media. Lifeline bought about $250,000 in shares as part of that fund-raising round.
Ozzy said in a statement Friday that he has closed. On television on Monday, the company’s chief, Mr Watson, said he was trying to revive the company.
Lifeline is seeking a jury trial. It has also asked that all money paid to the OG be reimbursed and asked the court to pay punitive damages.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
