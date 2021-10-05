Ozy Media is charged with a ‘fraudulent conduct’ lawsuit.

A fund manager who invested more than $2 million in Ozzy Media filed a lawsuit on Monday, claiming the company “engaged in fraudulent, deceptive and illegal conduct.”

The lawsuit, filed by Lifeline Legacy Holdings of Beverly Hills, Calif., claims that Ozzy failed to disclose relevant facts about its business in February, when Lifeline was considering its investment.

Lifeline cites a conference call between OG and Goldman Sachs that same month. On that call, as The New York Times reported, an Ozzy executive apparently impersonated a YouTube executive; The purpose of the impersonation was to assure the Goldman team that the videos produced by Ozzy were successful on YouTube.

Lifeline said in its legal complaint that Ozzy should have informed about that call. “If Lifeline had known about the foregoing facts, it would never have invested in OG Media,” the lawsuit states.