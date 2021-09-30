Ozzy made a TV show on a false claim, says its former producer

Ozzy’s board of directors initially praised Ozzy’s handling of the case. “The board was made aware of the incident, and we fully support the way it is handled,” Mark Larry, a hedge fund manager, chairman of the OG board, said in a statement to the Times on Sunday. However, on Tuesday the OG board hired a law firm to investigate the company’s business practices and leadership team. And on Thursday, Mr Larry resigned as chairman, saying Ozzy needed someone with more experience in crisis management and investigation.

Questions about Ozzy arose among some people long before the call with Goldman Sachs, as evidenced by documents and interviews from “The Carlos Watson Show”.

After Mr. Bessie and Miss Clements left, the producers adapted the show to YouTube Original postproduction requirements, although they believed that it would be posted on the platform like any user-generated video, according to the two former producers of the show. According to, who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect his job prospects.

The marketing campaign for “The Carlos Watson Show” included billboards and posters in New York and Los Angeles. Those ads were splashed with deceptive quotes. Properties. One such quote, attributed to the Hollywood website Deadline, calls Mr Watson “the best interviewer on TV”. This description appeared in a July 31, 2020, Deadline article, but was taken from a statement by Mr. Rao in praise of Mr. Watson. one more The quote described Mr Watson as “Anderson Cooper meets Oprah”. That line, attributed to The Los Angeles Times, was taken from an advertising supplement run by Ozzy in that newspaper.

Mr Bessie and another person who worked on the show said the marketing was aimed at potential investors and executives in television and advertising, rather than the general audience. The campaign seems to have worked, at least on one front. Sponsors for “The Carlos Watson Show” include Chevrolet and other large companies.

Some videos on the “The Carlos Watson Show” YouTube channel have received fewer than 100 views, while others have hundreds of thousands or more than a million views. Those figures, and the low number of comments on most videos, “could indicate paid boosting”, according to an analysis by Tubular Labs, a company that tracks viewers for online videos.

It’s common for companies to pay YouTube to place ads that automatically pop up onscreen before a video, which increases the number of views. Tubular Labs suggests that Ozzy could use that strategy with its videos.