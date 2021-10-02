Ozzy Media and the Limits of ‘Fake It Until You Make It’

I don’t know this company specifically, but it happens quite often. I can imagine a business plan that states, “In the short term, we will be paying people to do this task in order to create training data sets so that we can train our machine learning algorithms.”

I actually just saw a company a few days ago where it was the same structure. Only they did it the way I think it is right. In his venture pitch, he was very honest, saying, “Here is the current number of tasks that are completed every day on our platform, and here is the fraction of tasks that are completed by AI versus humans.” And you can see that the fraction is increasing. So there is a level of disclosure that can make that plan ethical.

In start-ups you’ve invested in or your companies, have there been instances where testing something that doesn’t exist or drawing a vision you haven’t achieved was a fine and necessary task?

It is hard to choose a specific example because in every start-up, it is intrinsic to the job. Again, this is not about deception. It is about the fact that you are talking about the future and the future is always uncertain.

I will give you an example. I was once raising money for a start-up, and our pitch had a hockey stick-shaped graph showing the number of customers we had and the revenue we had. And I remember showing it to an investor who said, “That’s amazing. Congratulations. Which units are on this graph, is it thousands or thousands? And I’m like, “Oh, sorry, sir, my mistake.” . It’s real, it’s in the people.”

And that investor laughed us out of the room and never talked to us again. But another investor looked at the exact same data, the exact same chart, with the exact same disclaimer and disclosure, and said, “I believe something is going on here.”

You are always asking people to extrapolate from a very limited data set in the future. And I would say that the fact that you are doing this, you need to be very harsh and honest with people at that level, because it is very easy to give them the wrong impression. It is very easy for them to feel cheated. And once you go down that path, lies and deceit mix up.