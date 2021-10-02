Tech

Ozzy Media shuts down just a week after most of us know it

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ozzy Media shuts down just a week after most of us know it
Written by admin
Ozzy Media shuts down just a week after most of us know it

Ozzy Media shuts down just a week after most of us know it

within six days and five new York Times As media columnist Ben Smith reports, Ozzy Media has gone from a largely unknown content creator to shutting its doors. The eight-year-old media startup was unfamiliar to most. It operated into oblivion, despite a roster including a few well-known journalists, high-profile guests appearing on CEO Carlos Watson’s show, or NYC subway riders who were occasionally flooded with commercials for its Ozzfest event.

If you don’t follow a lot of journalists on Twitter, you probably haven’t heard, but last weekend ago new York Times The report reveals two startling things about OG Media. One, he went on a conference call with co-founder and COO Samir Rao Goldman Sachs bankers about a potential $40 million investment and impersonated a YouTube executive praising the virtues of Ozzie Media’s video channel. Second, after the deception was exposed, the Ozzie Media leadership blamed it on a mental health issue and allowed Rao to continue in his executive position.

The next day, Carlos Watson tweeted that it was a “hit-job”, and pointed to reasons for considering Ben Smith too conflicting to report on the company. Smith still has a part of buzzfeed, and Watson said that in late 2019, as buzzfeed The editor-in-chief, Smith, tried to arrange negotiations to acquire Ozzy Media.

Over the next few days, more stories told by Ozzy Media and Watson began to unravel.

READ Also  China Opens Antitrust Investigation Into Alibaba

This includes any claims about its reach and traffic (the site claiming 25 million newsletter subscribers should be more famous), and its claims reported on public figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Is. before other outlets. While those claims were echoed in reporting like this article axios, neiman lab Reporter Joshua Benton investigated and found that even in the cases Ozzie cited, its coverage came months or years after the topics were fully covered in mainstream publications.

Oozie Mission -

Ozzy Mission – “We built our reputation on being ahead of the curve – we featured him before hosting Trevor Noah The Daily Show, brought to you Alexandria Ocasio Cortez when she was working as a bartender in the Bronx and performed Awkwafina at Ozzy Fest before becoming a Golden Globe-winning global star.
Image: Ozy.com

Watson told reporters CNBC That following a dispute over the name of their festival, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne began investing in the site. Sharon Osbourne said this week CNBC That he has never been a shareholder and called Watson “the biggest slug I’ve ever had in my life”.

A former producer of the Carlos Watson Show revealed that its big-name guests were told the show would air on A&E and that it was a part of the YouTube original package. A spokesperson for the network told new York Times A&E said no to the show before the tape started. A magazine-style ad for Ozzy Media ran in the New York Times with a large tagline crediting dateline With a statement referring to Watson as “the best interviewer on TV”. As this tweet Turns out, the ad doesn’t mention that those words appeared on it. dateline As a quote from OG COO Sameer Rao.

READ Also  Samsung made a solar-charging Eco Remote for its latest TVs

Over the past several days, former BBC journalist Katy Kay has publicly resigned, advertisers run for the hills, and its president Mark Larry – owner of the NBA world champion Milwaukee Bucks – has resigned just three weeks after taking the position. given. This morning, Watson resigned from the board of National Public Radio. Then, this afternoon, news came that Ozzy was shutting down completely.


#Ozzy #Media #shuts #week

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment