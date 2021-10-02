Ozzy Media shuts down just a week after most of us know it

within six days and five new York Times As media columnist Ben Smith reports, Ozzy Media has gone from a largely unknown content creator to shutting its doors. The eight-year-old media startup was unfamiliar to most. It operated into oblivion, despite a roster including a few well-known journalists, high-profile guests appearing on CEO Carlos Watson’s show, or NYC subway riders who were occasionally flooded with commercials for its Ozzfest event.

Ozzy Media admitted that its COO and co-founder pretended to be a YouTube executive on a conference call.

If you don’t follow a lot of journalists on Twitter, you probably haven’t heard, but last weekend ago new York Times The report reveals two startling things about OG Media. One, he went on a conference call with co-founder and COO Samir Rao Goldman Sachs bankers about a potential $40 million investment and impersonated a YouTube executive praising the virtues of Ozzie Media’s video channel. Second, after the deception was exposed, the Ozzie Media leadership blamed it on a mental health issue and allowed Rao to continue in his executive position.

The next day, Carlos Watson tweeted that it was a “hit-job”, and pointed to reasons for considering Ben Smith too conflicting to report on the company. Smith still has a part of buzzfeed, and Watson said that in late 2019, as buzzfeed The editor-in-chief, Smith, tried to arrange negotiations to acquire Ozzy Media.

Heartbroken by NYTimes ridiculous hitjob. But we are strong and fearless. Creating something new, fresh and worthy is not for the weak. Here I have sent my team. pic.twitter.com/qcH4m9zqM2 — Carlos Watson (@carloswatson) September 27, 2021

Over the next few days, more stories told by Ozzy Media and Watson began to unravel.

This includes any claims about its reach and traffic (the site claiming 25 million newsletter subscribers should be more famous), and its claims reported on public figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Is. before other outlets. While those claims were echoed in reporting like this article axios, neiman lab Reporter Joshua Benton investigated and found that even in the cases Ozzie cited, its coverage came months or years after the topics were fully covered in mainstream publications.

Watson told reporters CNBC That following a dispute over the name of their festival, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne began investing in the site. Sharon Osbourne said this week CNBC That he has never been a shareholder and called Watson “the biggest slug I’ve ever had in my life”.

A former producer of the Carlos Watson Show revealed that its big-name guests were told the show would air on A&E and that it was a part of the YouTube original package. A spokesperson for the network told new York Times A&E said no to the show before the tape started. A magazine-style ad for Ozzy Media ran in the New York Times with a large tagline crediting dateline With a statement referring to Watson as “the best interviewer on TV”. As this tweet Turns out, the ad doesn’t mention that those words appeared on it. dateline As a quote from OG COO Sameer Rao.

Over the past several days, former BBC journalist Katy Kay has publicly resigned, advertisers run for the hills, and its president Mark Larry – owner of the NBA world champion Milwaukee Bucks – has resigned just three weeks after taking the position. given. This morning, Watson resigned from the board of National Public Radio. Then, this afternoon, news came that Ozzy was shutting down completely.