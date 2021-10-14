P Chidambaram Claims Congress Win Goa Polls in 2022 Would Win LS Polls 2024 Also – Chidambaram Claims; Whoever wins Goa also wins Lok Sabha elections, said

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday exuded confidence that his party will win next year’s Goa Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Chidambaram was addressing party workers after inaugurating the state election campaign office in Panaji. He is the Goa election in-charge of Congress.

Referring to the defeat of the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said that let me say one thing… History has been that whoever wins Goa also wins Delhi. In 2007 we won Goa… in 2009 we won Delhi. In 2012, we unfortunately lost Goa, in 2014 we also lost Delhi. In 2017, you (referring to party workers) won Goa, but our MLAs lost Goa. His point was towards not being able to form the government even after winning the maximum number of seats in the Goa Legislative Assembly in 2017.

The former Union Minister said that this time his party is moving ahead with confidence and will win Goa in the 2022 Assembly elections and Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 17 seats. But, at that time the BJP had allied with some regional organizations and independent MLAs to form the government. The Congress currently has four MLAs in the state.

Chidambaram said that history is ours… We are starting from this auspicious day and our office has been inaugurated by an important politician and former Chief Minister Pratapsinh Rane. Addressing Congress workers, he said they should remember the ‘golden year’ when Goa progressed on the path of progress and development in sectors like industry, schools, colleges and roads.

He told the Congress workers that we will bring back that golden era of Goa and it will start from 2022. I wish you go ahead with courage and confidence. Chidambaram also said that Goa cannot be colonized by “any political party”. Without naming any political organisation, he said, “Goa cannot become a political colony of any invader. Goa will be governed by the people here. Goa belongs to the Goans, by the Goans and for the Goans. It is to be noted that former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had left the Congress last month and joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

Chidambaram said that the Congress has presented the faces of its leaders before the state. He said that in the coming days, the party would bring in more youth leaders, including women, scheduled tribes, fishermen community and Dalits, to govern Goa. Chidambaram also said that he would guide party workers on how to convert election offices into “live election offices”. “Every block committee will have an office and this block will function as an election campaign office,” he said.

He also told the workers that they (karyakartas) have spent a lot of time on planning and discussion and now the time has come to go to the ground and start the work. He said that elections will be held within 100 days from now. I don’t know the date of election, but let us count 100 days from today. Every day we should move forward, win more and more hearts. He said that Congress should get more votes and give a credible message to entire Goa and the country that Goa will see Congress government in 2022.