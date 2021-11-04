P Chidambaram Reaction On Why Modi Govt Fuel Rates Were Cut

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday took a jibe at the Modi government, saying excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced due to the results of the recent bypolls. The former finance minister tweeted, “This is the result of the by-elections for 30 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats. The central government has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel.

“This corroborates our allegation that fuel prices have gone up because of heavy taxes. Our allegation is that these heavy taxes are due to the greed of the central government.

Let us let you know that after the record cut in excise duty rates by the Central Government, due to the oil companies passing on its benefits to the customers, the prices of petrol across the country were on Thursday from Rs 5.7 to Rs 6.35 and diesel prices from Rs 11.16 to Rs 12.88. was cut. The Central Government on Wednesday cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively, to give some relief to the common people from inflation.

Since the local sales tax or VAT (value added tax) is levied by the states not only on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the Centre, there has been a real significant reduction in fuel prices. According to the price notification issued by the public sector oil companies, the price of petrol in Delhi was cut by Rs 6.07 per liter and diesel by Rs 11.75 per liter.

The lowest cut in petrol prices was in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where the price declined by Rs 5.7. Rajasthan saw the maximum reduction of Rs 6.35 per liter. In terms of diesel, Chennai saw the lowest reduction of Rs 11.16 per liter and Odisha the highest at Rs 12.88 per liter. VAT rates vary from state to state, leading to differences in fuel rates. (Input also from news agency language)