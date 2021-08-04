P.P.P. loan forgiveness portal opens, but big banks opt out.

In an effort to speed up the cancellation of Paycheck Protection Program loans, the government on Wednesday opened an online portal through which small businesses that have borrowed up to $ 150,000 can request their loans be canceled. .

The Small Business Administration, which administers the program, hopes the new system will streamline the process for both borrowers and for the program’s nearly 5,500 lenders, who have collectively made $ 11.8 million in government-guaranteed loans for a total of $ 800 billion between April 2020 and May 2021. So far. , each lender had to set up its own process for collecting loan forgiveness requests and sending them to the SBA for approval.

The new system “will make forgiveness easier for millions of our smallest businesses,” said Isabel Casillas Guzman, director of the agency. About 92 percent of the program’s loans fall below the portal’s $ 150,000 limit.

But there is a sticking point: lenders must also agree to use the portal, otherwise the service will not work for the borrower. So far, around 900 lenders have signed up, but many of the program’s biggest lenders, especially the big banks, disagree.