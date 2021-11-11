P.S.G. Soccer Player Aminata Diallo Released Without Charges
A Paris Saint-Germain female soccer player was released from police custody on Thursday, a day after she was arrested by men wearing masks using a metal bar as part of an investigation into a violent attack on a colleague.
The player, Aminata Diallo, was remanded in custody for 24 hours by a French lawyer on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday she received an additional inquiry into the incident, in which her colleague Kheera Hamraui was pulled out of a car and beaten on her way home. From a team dinner last week.
Diallo was in police custody for about 36 hours. The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed that Diallo’s acquaintance, a man in Lyon who was in prison on unrelated charges, was interrogated and later released. The prosecutor’s office did not provide further details on the investigation, or why Diallo or the man was detained.
In France, arrests in police investigations are not uncommon. But in most cases, the plaintiffs must charge the suspects or release them within 48 hours. Diallo has not been charged and police have not made any public comments regarding her attack. But the investigation will continue, and if the evidence implicates her, Diallo could be charged at a later date.
Diallo was arrested by police officers who arrived at her home around 6 a.m. Wednesday and searched her apartment and the car provided by the team when the attack took place last week.
Police also seized Diallo’s cellphone and later interrogated a 34-year-old man in Lyon who was in prison on unrelated charges. The man, identified as Diallo’s acquaintance, was released on Thursday without charge, Versailles’ prosecutor confirmed.
News of Diallo’s arrest came as a surprise to Paris Saint-Germain, the French champions and the richest and most powerful club in world soccer. Team officials learned of Diallo’s capture Wednesday morning – and that she may have had a role in the attack on Hamraoui – from news media reports and shortly after her capture.
The accusations further shocked Diallo and Hamraui, who were seen as friends; L’Equipe and other news outlets in France reported that the players – both of whom have played for the French national team but have never been members of the same club before – went on vacation together.
In the days following last Thursday night’s attack, Diallo, who was unsafe in the incident, continued training with the team, and as PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, she started and played almost the entire match on Tuesday.
She was arrested a few hours later.
The attack happened after Diallo and his teammates attended a bonding dinner. Afterwards, Diallo and two other members of the team, including Hamraoui, went home together in a Toyota issued by Dialo’s team as they live close to each other in the same Paris suburb.
After dropping off his colleague, Diallo and Hamraui’s car approached Hamraui’s house and was stopped by two masked men. There, in the dark, and as the players tried to defend themselves, one pulled Hamraui out of the car and beat her with a metal bar, while the other caught Diallo in the bay. The assailant had paid special attention to attacking Hamraui’s feet.
Hamraui, who had cuts and bruises but no broken bones, was treated at the hospital for her injuries. She reported the crime to police and club security officials that night.
But she was ruled out of Tuesday’s match against Real Madrid due to stitches and serious injuries. At the time, the club described her absence as a personal issue and replaced her with her friend Diallo in the starting lineup.
On Sunday, PSG will return to the field for the showcase game of the new French season, on the road against its rival Lyon. Neither Diallo nor Hamraoui are expected to play.
Aurelian Breeden contributed to the report in Paris.
