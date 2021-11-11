P.S.G. Soccer Player Aminata Diallo Released Without Charges

In the days following last Thursday night’s attack, Diallo, who was unsafe in the incident, continued training with the team, and as PSG beat Real Madrid in the Champions League, she started and played almost the entire match on Tuesday.

She was arrested a few hours later.

The attack happened after Diallo and his teammates attended a bonding dinner. Afterwards, Diallo and two other members of the team, including Hamraoui, went home together in a Toyota issued by Dialo’s team as they live close to each other in the same Paris suburb.

After dropping off his colleague, Diallo and Hamraui’s car approached Hamraui’s house and was stopped by two masked men. There, in the dark, and as the players tried to defend themselves, one pulled Hamraui out of the car and beat her with a metal bar, while the other caught Diallo in the bay. The assailant had paid special attention to attacking Hamraui’s feet.

Hamraui, who had cuts and bruises but no broken bones, was treated at the hospital for her injuries. She reported the crime to police and club security officials that night.

But she was ruled out of Tuesday’s match against Real Madrid due to stitches and serious injuries. At the time, the club described her absence as a personal issue and replaced her with her friend Diallo in the starting lineup.

On Sunday, PSG will return to the field for the showcase game of the new French season, on the road against its rival Lyon. Neither Diallo nor Hamraoui are expected to play.

Aurelian Breeden contributed to the report in Paris.