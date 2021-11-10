P.S.G. Women’s Player Arrested After Attack on Her Teammate
Police in France on Wednesday arrested a member of the Paris Saint-Germain women’s soccer team as part of an investigation into an attack on a colleague who was pulled from a car last week and kicked in the leg by masked men. Metal straps.
The club confirmed that the player who was arrested, midfielder Aminata Diallo, was arrested as part of an investigation into an attack on his players last Thursday. PSG, which won its first title this year, did not elaborate on the incident or name the players who were attacked.
Diallo, 26, was arrested on Wednesday morning, a day after he replaced his injured teammate Kheera Hamraui in PSG’s midfield for the Champions League match against Real Madrid. Hamraoui, 31, who was signed by Barcelona earlier this season, did not play in the game; She is recovering from injuries sustained in both her legs and arms in the post-dinner attack.
Hamraui had accepted a ride home from Diallo after dinner. While they were driving, the car was stopped by two men, according to a person familiar with the situation, who confirmed the details first published by the sports newspaper L’Equipe. The woman was pulled out of the vehicle, the man said, and Hamloi was attacked when Diallo was caught by one of the assailants.
“Paris Saint-Germain is working with Versailles police to clarify the facts,” the team said in a statement. “The club is closely monitoring the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”
The incident and the allegations immediately brought back memories of the 1994 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, who was attacked in a plot hatched by Tony Harding, the ex-husband of a rival skater at that year’s United States Championships. Kerrigan was beaten by a man after a training session who repeatedly beat her in the leg with a police baton.
After Kerrigan withdrew from the championship due to her injuries, Harding won the race to earn a place in the 1994 U.S. Olympic team. Despite failing to qualify, Kerrigan was later named to the squad and won a silver medal at the Lillehammer Games a few weeks later. Harding, who has denied involvement in the attack but pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, is in eighth place.
The scandal was revived in 2017 with the release of the fictional biopic “I Tonya”.
PSG said on Wednesday that it had provided extra security to its players in the days following the attack, an extra level of protection that it regularly arranges for its well-known male players. The homes of many PSG players have been looted in recent years – sometimes with family members inside – while they play matches.
Last Thursday’s attack left Hamraui in shock and with nursing cuts and heavy injuries, but no bones were broken in her legs.
“Since Thursday evening, the club has taken all necessary measures to ensure the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team,” PSG added in a statement.
Competition for places in the French Championship has intensified after the women’s team ended their league and continental rival Lyon’s dominance by winning their first French title last season. PSG had finished second to Leon eight times in the last 10 years.
The signing of 31-year-old Hamraoui from European champions Barcelona for a second term with PSG was part of the club’s efforts to strengthen its position during the ongoing domestic feud with Lyon. Both clubs are locked at the top of the French league, each winning all seven games they have played this season.
Diallo returned to Atletico Madrid out of debt and was effectively used as a Hamroi practitioner. Hamraui, a former French international, represented her country at the 2015 Women’s World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympics.
