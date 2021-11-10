P.S.G. Women’s Player Arrested After Attack on Her Teammate

“Paris Saint-Germain is working with Versailles police to clarify the facts,” the team said in a statement. “The club is closely monitoring the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.”

The incident and the allegations immediately brought back memories of the 1994 attack on figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, who was attacked in a plot hatched by Tony Harding, the ex-husband of a rival skater at that year’s United States Championships. Kerrigan was beaten by a man after a training session who repeatedly beat her in the leg with a police baton.

After Kerrigan withdrew from the championship due to her injuries, Harding won the race to earn a place in the 1994 U.S. Olympic team. Despite failing to qualify, Kerrigan was later named to the squad and won a silver medal at the Lillehammer Games a few weeks later. Harding, who has denied involvement in the attack but pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, is in eighth place.

The scandal was revived in 2017 with the release of the fictional biopic “I Tonya”.

PSG said on Wednesday that it had provided extra security to its players in the days following the attack, an extra level of protection that it regularly arranges for its well-known male players. The homes of many PSG players have been looted in recent years – sometimes with family members inside – while they play matches.