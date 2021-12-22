Paavan Khind 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Paavan Khind Movie (2022):Paavan Khind is an Indian upcoming Marathi language historical period action film directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 21 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

It follows the brave night at Pavankhind when Bajiprabhu enabled the escape of Shivaji Maharaj from Panhala with just 270 soldiers.

Paavan Khind Movie Details:

Movies Name : Paavan Khind (2022)

: Paavan Khind (2022) Genre: Historical, Period, Action

Historical, Period, Action Release Date: 21 January 2022

21 January 2022 Director : Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande

: Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande Producer: B.N. Meshram, Yamini Waghade

B.N. Meshram, Yamini Waghade Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande

: Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande Music: N/A

N/A Language: Marathi

Marathi Watch on: Theatres

Paavan Khind Cast?

Mrinal Kulkarni

Chinmay Mandlekar

Ajay Purkar

Harish Dudhade

Ankit Mohan

Prajakta Mali

Sameer Dharmadhikari

Rishi Saxena

Shivraj Waichal

Aastad Kale

Paavan Khind Official Trailer

