Paavan Khind 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Paavan Khind Movie (2022):Paavan Khind is an Indian upcoming Marathi language historical period action film directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 21 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
It follows the brave night at Pavankhind when Bajiprabhu enabled the escape of Shivaji Maharaj from Panhala with just 270 soldiers.
Paavan Khind Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Paavan Khind (2022)
- Genre: Historical, Period, Action
- Release Date: 21 January 2022
- Director: Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande
- Producer: B.N. Meshram, Yamini Waghade
- Production: N/A
- Writer: Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande
- Music: N/A
- Language: Marathi
- Watch on: Theatres
Paavan Khind Cast?
- Mrinal Kulkarni
- Chinmay Mandlekar
- Ajay Purkar
- Harish Dudhade
- Ankit Mohan
- Prajakta Mali
- Sameer Dharmadhikari
- Rishi Saxena
- Shivraj Waichal
- Aastad Kale
Paavan Khind Official Trailer
Paavan Khind Official Trailer Coming soon.
