Pacific Northwest Braces For Another Heat Wave

Less than two months after extreme heat was linked to the deaths of nearly 100 people and broke records in the Pacific Northwest, the region was once again bracing for dangerous heatwave conditions on Wednesday.

In Seattle, which will be subject to an excessive heat warning from Wednesday at noon until Saturday night, authorities were opening cooling stations, putting crews on standby to deal with blazing roads and preparing to spray bridges with water. cold water to avoid malfunctions.

By Friday, temperatures in Seattle are expected to reach the mid-1990s, according to the National Weather Service. While these forecast highs are lower than the record heat of late June, when temperatures hit 108 degrees, they are still well above normal highs from August through the mid-1970s.

“This heat wave is not as hot as the one in late June,” the weather service said in a forecast. “However, that doesn’t mean we can let our guard down, as temperatures in the 90s to near 100 are still significant for our region and potentially record high. The impacts will be greater on our most vulnerable populations.