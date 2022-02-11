Sports

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers named 2021 NFL MVP

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers named 2021 NFL MVP
Written by admin
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers named 2021 NFL MVP

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers named 2021 NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL’s most valuable player on Thursday night at the NFL Honors presentation in Los Angeles, becoming the fifth player in league history to earn the award in back-to-back seasons.

Rodgers, 38, edged out Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with his stellar regular-season performance for his fourth MVP award, just one away from Peyton Manning’s record five.

PACKERS REVAL STANCE ON AARON RODGERS AS OFFSEASON BEGINS

Rodgers led the Packers to their third straight NFC North title after going 13-4 in the regular season. He totaled 4,115 passing yards for 40 touchdowns, four interceptions and 69.2 quarterback rating.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

The veteran signal-caller overcame struggles both on and off the field to get to this point. He hinted at retiring or joining another team after he openly criticized the Packers’ front office and voiced his disappointment in their draft selections. His personal health also became a point of controversy after it was revealed in November that he was not vaccinated following a bout of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In January, one of the MVP voters openly criticized Rodgers saying he would not be backing Rodgers over his behavior off the field.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after not being able to convert for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after not being able to convert for a first down in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore.
(AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

READ Also  Allyson Felix Pursues a Track Record for Most Olympic Medals

“I think he’s a bad guy,” said Hub Arkush, editor and general manager of Chicago Football magazine. “I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodgers fired back calling Arkush an “absolute bum,” adding that his issue with him was his vaccination status.

Aaron Rodgers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers # 12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
(Photo by Nic Antaya / Getty Images) Photo by Nic Antaya / Getty Images)

After his season came to a surprising end with a divisional-round exit, Rodgers said he would take time before deciding what to do about his future. The Packers organization, however, has made it clear: they want him back.

#Packers #Aaron #Rodgers #named #NFL #MVP

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Man Utd need a defender, not Sancho! Neville doubts title chances with Maguire-Lindelof pairing

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment